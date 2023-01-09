Houston Academy volleyball player Carryne Chancey signs with Huntingdon College

Houston Academy’s Carryne Chancey appears to be mild-mannered off the volleyball court, but on it she plays with determination and passion.

That work ethic has earned Chancey a scholarship to attend Huntingdon College in Montgomery to continue her academic and athletic career. She signed on Monday in front of family, friends and teammates at Houston Academy.

“I think it’s a good fit for me volleyball-wise because the players and coaches make me feel very welcomed,” Chancey said. “The coaches went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable with my decision. I just think that the coach’s (head coach Latonia Brady) energy matches the players, and that’s not something you see very often.

“I went to a few camps during the summer and after one of them she called me on the way home and just told me I could come play if I wanted to. I think I cried happy tears … I was so excited.”

As a senior outside hitter this past season for the Raiders, Chancey earned 105 aces (2.4 per match), 298 kills (6.8 per match) , 296 digs (6.7 per match) and 38 assists (0.9 per match) in helping the Raiders to a 28-16 record and to the Class 3A state tournament.

“My strength would probably be my energy,” Chancey said. “I’m super energetic all of the time, which helps when you make a mistake … you’re just so focused on getting the team hyped up you don’t worry too much about it. But I definitely do still get in my head a lot, so I’ve got to fix that before I go to the next level.”

Vanessa Howell, the current head volleyball coach at Enterprise State who coached Chancey while at Houston Academy (2015-2021) and also as part of the Deep South club team, raved about the enthusiasm Chancey has for the sport.

“What an incredible person,” Howell said. “I’ve known Carryne for about 10 years … she began playing volleyball when she was like 8 years old and I used to give lessons with her. She would come in there as excited as she can be about the game.

“That’s one really beautiful thing about Carryne is she’s passionate about volleyball. As coaches, we’re so passionate about the game and we want everyone to just love the game like we do, and study it and want more of it and that’s one thing that Carryne has – she’s just passionate and never gets enough of it. She is always trying to improve.”

Chancey said she began considering the chance to play on the next level when she was around 14 years old and is thankful for those who have helped her achieve the goal.

“Vanessa Howell was really a big person for me,” Chancey said. “I mean, she helped me so much I can’t even thank her enough. But everybody who has coached me has done amazing.”

Chancey also wanted to thank her parents.

“They spend almost all their time with me going to tournaments, going to practices … I mean just driving all over the place … so I’m really thankful for them,” Chancey said. “And obviously, thankful to God for giving me the ability to play and the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Chancey spoke about what the day has meant for her in actually signing the scholarship.

“I’m really nervous, but it’s really exciting too,” she said.