Houston Academy volleyball player Onika Sukoff signs with Susquehanna University

Before becoming a student at Houston Academy, Onika Sukoff lived in Miami, Chile and Valdosta, Ga., thus choosing to sign a volleyball scholarship to attend Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., is not so far-fetched.

“Basically, me and my dad went through a book of colleges to try and find which one was the best match for me, and so we found Susquehanna and we got in touch with the coach,” Sukoff said. “I visited twice, once during the summer and once during the school year. During the school year I stayed there for two nights and I stayed with some of the girls on the team and I just knew it was the place for me.

“I’ve gone to private schools all of my life, so I’m used to small schools. I was looking for a small environment and a close-knit community.”

Sukoff, a defender for the Raiders, signed to attend Susquehanna, which competes on the Division III level, during a ceremony at Houston Academy on Monday afternoon.

“It makes me really nervous because I’m going so far away from home, but really excited for the future,” Sukoff said.

While going north will certainly be a change for Sukoff, she will have relatives nearby.

“My dad is originally from Pennsylvania and I have a lot of family in New York and New Jersey,” Sukoff said.

She started playing volleyball at a young age, but didn’t really take the sport serious until she reached the middle school level.

“Basically, I started playing in about the second grade at my school in Chile,” Sukoff said. “It was like a co-ed volleyball team, so I wasn’t really taking it serious or anything. Then I moved to Valdosta, Ga.”

It was there that Sukoff really began to develop a passion for the sport, mainly because of her coach, Val Gallahan, at Valwood School.

“She really set my foundation in volleyball for me,” Sukoff said.

Gallahan made the trip over from Valdosta to Dothan for the signing ceremony.

“Of course, Onika is a special kid or I wouldn’t have made the trip,” Gallahan said. “She was not a complainer, she was a hard-worker and a great teammate and those are the kind of qualities you have to have to play at the next level.”

Former Houston Academy coach Vanessa Howell, who now leads the Enterprise State Community College program, was also instrumental in Sukoff reaching the next level.

“I used to be like a hitter, but I’m 5-5, so I couldn’t really make it in college being a hitter,” Sukoff said. “When I moved to Alabama, coach Vanessa saw me play and she was like, ‘I want to see you play defense.’

“I moved here second semester of my freshman year and sophomore year I tried out for the team. She told me to play down to JV to get used to here and so I could get more playing time. She made me the libero (defensive specialist) of the JV team, which is a big jump from hitting.

“I moved up to varsity my junior year and I was libero for a couple of games and then my senior year I was libero. I definitely think my strengths lie in passing and being really vocal and energizing my team.”

Howell saw something special in Sukoff.

“On the volleyball court, Onika was a defensive specialist for us and worked really hard at getting better,” Howell said. “At her previous school she was a hitter, and at the beginning (at HA), she was like, ‘I used to hit.’ I said, ‘I think you’re really good on the back row, so let’s make you a DS (defensive specialist)’ and I think that’s paid off for her. She’s worked really hard at getting better and I believe will be able to contribute at her new school at that position.”

Sukoff appreciates Howell more than just as a volleyball coach.

“When I was struggling with school my sophomore and junior year, she (Howell) really pushed me to become better,” Sukoff said.