OXFORD – Strong pitching and defense carried Houston Academy in its first two games Friday at the AHSAA Class 4A State Softball Championships at Choccolocco Park.

The Raiders edged Cherokee County 2-1 and Northside of Northport 2-0 to reach the winners’ bracket finals against Orange Beach Friday night in a rematch of last week’s South Regional Tournament final won by HA 1-0. The two teams are returning state champions from last year – Houston Academy in 3A and Orange Beach in 2A.

The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game, tentatively set for 5 p.m. The loser drops to a losers’ bracket game Saturday, tentatively set for noon, looking to advance to the championship with a loss.

“We knew it was going to be some very tough competition and it has been,” Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry said of Friday’s two games. “I am proud of the girls as in two games we have given up just one run, so that speaks volumes for our pitching and our defense.”

In the two games, Emily Adams and Braya Hodges combined for 26 strikeouts and allowed only six hits, while the Raider defense didn’t commit an error.

In the opening win over Cherokee County, Adams and Hodges combined on 14 strikeouts and allowed only three hits. In the second-game win over Northside, the two combined on a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.

In the opener, Adams started, but struggled a bit and Hodges came in and struck out 12 and allowed only one hit over the last 5 2/3 innings.

Hodges was playing in only her 20th game since returning five weeks ago on April 10 after recovering from off-season knee surgery.

“It is nice to have her back,” Cherry said. “I am proud of our two ninth graders (Adams and Emily Maddox) that earned 35 wins while Braya was out and rehabbing. It is definitely a team effort, but it is nice to have Braya out there for sure.”

Houston Academy 2, Northside 0: With Adams and Hodges dealing in the circle, the Raider offense scratched enough runs across to back the pitching.

The Raiders scored three batters into the game. With one out, Adams earned a one-out triple to right field. A batter later, Hodges drove her in on a sacrifice fly.

Houston Academy put two runners on base in the second, fourth and fifth innings and one on in the third, but couldn’t get the clutch hit to drive in a run.

That changed in the sixth. Tylaya Lingo singled to open the inning and moved to second on Jadyn Rausch’s sac bunt. After Claire Kelly grounded out, Mary Suzan Aman delivered with a double to left to score Lingo.

The Rams put the lead-off hitter on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Hodges got three straight outs both times to end the threats.

The Raiders finished with 11 hits. Ansleigh Smith and Lingo both earned two hits each.

Avery Sharbutt had two singles and Becca Leigh Chadwick a double for the three Northside hits.

Houston Academy 2, Cherokee County 1: Mary Suzan Aman’s two-run, inside-the-park homer was enough thanks to the stellar pitching of Braya Hodges.

Hodges entered in relief in the second inning and struck out 12 of the 18 batters she faced in pitching a one-hit shutout and walking only one.

The Raiders trailed 1-0 in the third inning when Aman delivered her big hit. After a one-out walk to Claire Kelly, Aman hit the first pitch she saw in the at-bat to left field. The left fielder was playing shallow and tripped as she tried to backpedal and dive to the ball. Aman, though, hit it well over her and the ball rolled to the fence in the corner. Kelly scored easily and the speedy Aman came racing around to finish off the inside-the-park homer.

“That was clutch,” Cherry said. “She is definitely a power slapper. She is hitting at like .500 or slightly above, so she has been huge for us. I was also proud of Claire for having a good at-bat and getting on base on the base on balls.”

The teams combined for only five hits as Cherokee County pitcher Emma Hill allowed only two HA hits and two runs, while striking out one and walking three.

Emily Maddox had a single for the other HA hit.

Grayson Tucker had a triple, Hill had a RBI single and Abby Lea had a single for the three Lady Warrior hits.