Houston Academy wins four of 10 individual matches

Houston Academy won four of 10 contested matches, including exhibitions, during a forfeit-filled tri-meet at T.R. Miller Friday as the three teams only had a combined 17 wrestlers.
The Raiders lost to the host Tigers 48-30 and to Thomasville 42-30 before beating Escambia County 42-12.
There were 10 forfeits in the Houston Academy-T.R. Miller match – six by the Raiders and four by the Tigers – plus a double forfeit. There were also 10 forfeits in the HA-Thomasville match – five each for both teams – and two double forfeits. In the HA-Escambia County match, all 14 weight classes were forfeits or double forfeits as the Blue Devils had only three wrestlers, all at weights the Raiders had no wrestler.
T.R. Miller won two of three contested matches in the team dual against HA, though the Raiders won both exhibition matches.