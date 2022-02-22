Houston Academy wins in double overtime thriller

Dadeville got a good look on a 3-pointer near the top of the key at the buzzer, but the shot banked in and out and the teams went into overtime.

“It’s funny because going into the area championship game we practiced the missed free throws and everybody shot it,” Kadyn Mitchell said of his free-throw sequence in the last six seconds. “When he called the timeout, I immediately knew what we were going to do. I went up there and they always say (hit) top of the square.

“I hit it off the top of the square and I swear it looked just like practice as Kam tipped it out and I got it. I didn’t know the guy was behind me and I went up to shoot and I felt the guy hit (my arm) and I tried to throw it at the goal and I got the foul. The first two free throws I felt good, but the last one coming out didn’t feel good, but it went in.”

The Tigers’ Philstaviou Dowdell hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime to put Dadeville up three and the teams traded baskets to make it 45-42 before Kamryn Mitchell scored down low off a pass from his younger brother Kadyn.

Dadeville missed four straight free throws around a traveling violation on HA before Kesserwani hit two free throws with 35 seconds left to put the Raiders up 46-45.