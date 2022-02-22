Houston Academy wins in double overtime thriller

MONTGOMERY --- Call Houston Academy’s basketball team the Cardiac Raiders.
Down 11 in the third quarter to Dadeville in Tuesday’s Southeast Regional finals at Garrett Coliseum, they rallied to go ahead with two-plus minutes left.
Down three with 6.7 seconds left in regulation, they rallied to tie it with three Kadyn Mitchell free throws.
Down three early in the first overtime, they came back to take the lead only to see the Tigers tie it to force a second overtime.
Finally down one with 1:38 left in the second overtime, they surged ahead for good, taking a dramatic 56-53 double-overtime win.
It’s the second straight late-game win for the Raiders, who won 45-44 over Montgomery Academy in the regional semifinals on a shot with 4.8 seconds left.
“It has been a crazy ride this week,” Houston Academy head coach Scott Whitaker said.
With Tuesday’s win, Houston Academy advanced to a state semifinal appearance for the first time since 1991. The Raiders (22-9) face Plainview Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham.
The Raiders won Tuesday despite committing 23 turnovers and making just 16-of-38 shots overall, though they made 2-of-2 shots in the second overtime as well as 4-of-7 free throws.
“It is so exciting, emotional and confusing,” Whitaker said. “I told the guys during the second overtime that ‘You gave half a basketball game away’ and ‘look where you are. Hardly anybody gets to play a game like this.’ Everybody seemed calm and stepped up. It is hard to put into words how I feel right now. I am completely overwhelmed right now.”
Kadyn Mitchell, the regional tournament MVP, paced the Raiders with 20 points, six rebounds and five rebounds. Kamryn Mitchell followed with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds and Adam Kesserwani had eight points and seven rebounds. Both Mitchells and Kesserwani were named to the all-tournament team.
Two players off the bench provided Houston Academy with the margin of victory as Cam Dyer scored on a layup with 1:23 left and George Zeron knocked down two free throws with 15.3 seconds left to put the Raiders up 56-53.
The Raiders had to survive four Dadeville scoring opportunities in the final seconds, the last a 3-pointer by Antojuan Woody that fell to the ground before anybody could grab it as the horn sounded.
“I heard the buzzer go off and all my emotions just spilled. I couldn’t keep it in and the first person I had to go to was coach,” Kadyn Mitchell said, referring to him giving Whitaker a hug just beyond the HA bench as players and cheerleaders stormed the court.
After struggling offensively in the first half, the Raiders found themselves down 22-13 at halftime. A quick basket by Dadeville made it 24-13 to start the third quarter, but HA closed the gap to 28-25 by the end of the third quarter on a Kadyn Mitchell 3-pointer.
Mitchell hit another 3 to start the fourth to tie it and the Raiders took a 33-30 lead – HA’s first lead of the night – with 3:54 left on a Corey Campbell 3-pointer in the left corner, but five turnovers and clutch free throw shooting by Dadeville (7-of-10) put the Tigers up 40-36 with 26.4 seconds left.
Zeron missed on 3-pointer but the ball out of bounds off Dadeville with 14.3 seconds left. After a timeout, a scramble ensued on the following play and the ball went out of bounds off Dadeville again with 8.5 seconds left.
Then came a wild sequence.
Mitchell was fouled while attempting a 3-point shot with 6.3 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second to make it 40-37.
He missed the third on purpose and his older brother, Kamryn, tipped the ball out to him at the foul line. Needing a 3-pointer to tie it, Kadyn Mitchell stepped back with the ball and was trying to fire a 3-pointer when he was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. The Raider sophomore hit three clutch free throws to tie at 40.
Dadeville got a good look on a 3-pointer near the top of the key at the buzzer, but the shot banked in and out and the teams went into overtime.
“It’s funny because going into the area championship game we practiced the missed free throws and everybody shot it,” Kadyn Mitchell said of his free-throw sequence in the last six seconds. “When he called the timeout, I immediately knew what we were going to do. I went up there and they always say (hit) top of the square.
“I hit it off the top of the square and I swear it looked just like practice as Kam tipped it out and I got it. I didn’t know the guy was behind me and I went up to shoot and I felt the guy hit (my arm) and I tried to throw it at the goal and I got the foul. The first two free throws I felt good, but the last one coming out didn’t feel good, but it went in.”
The Tigers’ Philstaviou Dowdell hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime to put Dadeville up three and the teams traded baskets to make it 45-42 before Kamryn Mitchell scored down low off a pass from his younger brother Kadyn.
Dadeville missed four straight free throws around a traveling violation on HA before Kesserwani hit two free throws with 35 seconds left to put the Raiders up 46-45.
Kamyrn Mitchell knocked the ball loose on the following play, leading to two Zeron free throws with 23.1 seconds left but Dadeville retied it with a Woody 3-pointer, sending the game to double overtime tied at 48.
The Raiders’ Kadyn Mitchell opened the second overtime with 1-of-2 free throws, but Dadeville’s Jordan Parker scored down low to put the Tigers up one.
Kadyn Mitchell then drove the middle of the lane for a layup and completed a three-point play with a free throw with 2:45 left, giving the Raiders a 52-50 lead.
Dadeville, though, reclaimed the advantage with three free throws (one by Parker, two by Woody) to go up 53-52 with 1:38 left.
Dyer then scored on his layup after a Kadyn Mitchell feed with 1:23 left. Then with less 30 seconds left, Zeron deflected a Dadeville pass and created a scramble that led to a jump ball situation with the arrow in HA’s favor.
The Tigers fouled Zeron with 15.3 seconds left and he sank both free throws to put the Raiders up 56-53.
Dadeville had four scoring chances in the end, but missed a 3-pointer, two free throws, 1-of-2 free throws and finally, after an offensive rebound, missed a final 3-pointer from the right side right before the buzzer.
Houston Academy struggled right from the start, missing its first three shots – all 3-pointers – and committing two turnovers in the first three minutes and falling behind 5-0 as the Tigers’ Daquan Doss scored on a fastbreak layup after a steal and Dowdell hit a 3-pointer.
HA got on the scoreboard on a Campbell 3-pointer at the top of the key off an assist from Kadyn Mitchell, cutting it to 5-3.
The final 4:24 of the first quarter, though, was a disaster for the Raiders.
HA missed its last four shots, two blocked inside the lane, and committed three turnovers.
The Tigers cashed in to extend their lead to 15-4 at the quarter break behind five points from Dowell and four from Avontae Wilson.
The Tigers inched their lead to 22-9 before two late baskets by Kesserwani, one off a rebound, the other off a nice feed inside by Kadyn Mitchell, cut the margin to 22-13, which is where it stood at halftime.
The Raiders finished the half 4-of-15 from the floor with 10 turnovers, while Dadeville hit 9-of-18, including 3-of-6 on 3-pointers.
“They mentally took us out of the game as we have never played a team that was that physical,” Mitchell said. “They pushed us around. It was annoying. They were strong and big.”