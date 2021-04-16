Houston Academy wins opener against Providence to force deciding game for area title

Harvin led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third when a pickoff attempt got past second.

On ball four to J.T. Ackerman, the ball got past the catcher and Harvin came in to score in making it 3-0.

Dean then reached on a bloop over second base before Shelley doubled right over third base to drive in Ackerman and Dean to make it 5-0.

After Andrews grounded out for the first out of the inning and Shelley moved to third, Max Burgreen fouled out down the third base line, but Shelley broke for the plate after the catch and beat the throw for a 6-0 lead.

Providence got its first runs of the game in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Morris singled with two outs into right field to drive in Clark Crowder and Chancellor, making it 6-2.

The Eagles had an excellent opportunity to further cut into the lead in the fourth when Chancellor doubled with two outs with Jake Smith at first. But Smith was cut down as the plate trying to score on a throw from second on what was a bang-bang play at the plate.

The Raiders got back on the board in the fifth when Tucker Jackson drilled a pitch to deep center field for a double to bring in two more runs in making it 8-2.