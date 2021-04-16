Houston Academy wins opener against Providence to force deciding game for area title

Houston Academy kept its Class 3A, Area 3 baseball hopes alive by defeating Providence Christian 11-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday night on the Eagles’ campus.
The two teams were playing the second game to decide the area title at press time of the print edition.
With the win, the Raiders, ranked 10th in the state, improved to 20-7 overall, 6-1 in area play. Providence, ranked eighth in the state, was 16-10, 6-1 in the area going into the second game.
Braydon Harvin got the win on the mound in the opener. He pitched 5 2/3 innings before J.T. Pitchford came in relief. Reed Linder took the loss on the mound for Providence. He pitched six innings before giving way to Samuel Farris, who pitched 2/3 of an inning before Porter Dykes finished up the seventh.
The Raiders scored first in the top of the second inning with two runs, the first coming in when Hughes Dean scored from third after a pickoff attempt at first went wild. Hughes had doubled off the left field fence to open the inning and moved to third after a line drive to center field by Wade Shelley went off the glove of a diving Abe Chancellor.
Chapman Andrews then drove in Shelley with a deep sacrifice fly ball to left field to make it 2-0.
Houston Academy added four more runs in the third inning.
Harvin led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third when a pickoff attempt got past second.
On ball four to J.T. Ackerman, the ball got past the catcher and Harvin came in to score in making it 3-0.
Dean then reached on a bloop over second base before Shelley doubled right over third base to drive in Ackerman and Dean to make it 5-0.
After Andrews grounded out for the first out of the inning and Shelley moved to third, Max Burgreen fouled out down the third base line, but Shelley broke for the plate after the catch and beat the throw for a 6-0 lead.
Providence got its first runs of the game in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Morris singled with two outs into right field to drive in Clark Crowder and Chancellor, making it 6-2.
The Eagles had an excellent opportunity to further cut into the lead in the fourth when Chancellor doubled with two outs with Jake Smith at first. But Smith was cut down as the plate trying to score on a throw from second on what was a bang-bang play at the plate.
The Raiders got back on the board in the fifth when Tucker Jackson drilled a pitch to deep center field for a double to bring in two more runs in making it 8-2.
Houston Academy tacked on another run in the sixth to make it 9-2 when Ackerman singled in courtesy runner Will Wells, who had entered and reached second on a pickoff attempt at first on a throw from the catcher that got away.
Providence loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs after Harvin hit Crowder with a pitch.
Pitchford then entered in relief and Chancellor hit a hard liner than went off the glove of the shortstop for an RBI, making it 9-3. Linder then hit a bouncer to Pitchford, who threw high to first, but Jackson leaped high to make the catch and come down on the bag for the out.
Burgreen gave HA some insurance when he hit an opposite-field home run over the right field fence to make it 10-3. Later in the inning, Ackerman drove in another with a hit.