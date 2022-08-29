Houston Academy wins volleyball battle over Providence Christian

Struggling with a few injuries, Houston Academy head volleyball coach Chico Tran wasn’t totally sure what he would see out of his Raiders on Monday against city rival Providence Christian.

Despite some inconsistencies at times, the Raiders captured a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 28-26 win over the Eagles on HA’s Coach Watson Court at Killingsworth Gym.

Houston Academy played without starting libero, Onika Sukoff, who is out because of concussion protocol. Sukoff is one of the three Raider seniors. Also, middle hitter Mary Suzan Aman played on a tender ankle after missing the final matches of the Mayor’s Tournament in Montgomery over the weekend.

“Facing adversity, they did really good,” Tran said of his team. “I am proud of them.”

Houston Academy improved to 6-4 on the season with the win and rebounded after going 2-4 at the Montgomery tourney.

Providence Christian, a relatively young team that had an eighth and a ninth grader in the starting rotation, fell to 3-6 on the season with its fifth loss in the last six matches.

“I thought we could have played better honestly, but our girls fought hard,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “We didn’t execute the greatest and I don’t think we blocked as well we could.

"I thought we served well and hit pretty good overall. They (the Raiders) are a really good team and we needed to play our best coming into their gym. Hat’s off to them (HA) for playing well. We are going to work to bring our game higher.

“I am not super disappointed because I know they (the girls) will get better when we hone our lineup into really starters. We haven’t quite nailed that down yet.”

Though Aman was battling the ankle injury, she gutted through to earn a team-high 14 kills and co-team three aces plus five digs and two blocks.

“Our middle (Aman) got hurt at the tournament, but she moved well tonight,” Tran said.

The Raiders other two seniors – Carryne Chancey and Abby Caldwell – also had good nights for HA. Chancey had 11 kills, 10 digs, two assists and one ace, while Caldwell delivered 38 aces, 13 digs and also had one ace.

With the defensive specialist, Sukoff, out, the Raiders spread the defense effort around. Tylaya Lingo had 13 digs in addition to Caldwell. Kaleigh Heard had nine digs. As a team, the Raiders had 55 digs.

HA also had 46 kills with Whiddon Armstrong added 10 in addition to the totals by Aman and Chancey. Ann Davis Sinquefield had seven and Lingo four.

Heard matched Aman with a team-high three aces, while Armstrong had a team-high three blocks. Sophia Langford added two aces and two digs.

Olivia Bruner, a Providence senior, led the Eagles’ attack with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Ella Brown, an eighth grader, delivered 13 kills, a team-high 15 digs and three aces. Ella Houston dished out 31 assists and had a team-high four aces plus four digs.

Lauren Bailey, a ninth grader, had three aces and four digs, while senior Maggie McCollough had two aces and two digs. Madison Stevens had six digs and Marlie Kate Maddox three digs. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had four kills and Caroline Wells had three kills. Melanie Threatt had two solo blocks and a block assist.

The match was tight throughout the four sets with the score tied 32 different times, including eight in the final set before HA won it.

After going back-and-fourth most of the opening set, Houston Academy eased out to several four-point leads before winning the set 25-18 when a Providence player went over the line below the net for a violation.

Providence seized a 3-0 lead in the second set behind a kill by Bruner off an Ella Houston set and a cross-court kill by Mary Beth Arnold, but the Raiders answered with five straight points to take a 5-3 margin. Kills by Sinquefield and Aman sparked the surge.

Though PCS closed the margin to one twice, HA maintained lead through several service rotations before the Eagles tied it at 10-10 when HA hit a return into the net.

After trading five straight scores, Houston Academy eased out to a 17-12 advantage and maintained the lead in winning the set 25-22. A Chancey kill off a Providence block attempt was the deciding point.

Both teams took turns with the lead in the third set, before Providence overtook a slim 15-14 Raider lead and turned into a 19-15 advantage behind six straight points. Bailey had one of her three aces during the run.

Providence held the lead for the rest of the set, winning it 25-19. The set’s final point came when a Houston Academy dig effort went out of bounds.

The final set proved to be the most exciting – and dramatic packed.

The Raiders jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind the serving of Heard, who recorded a couple of aces, but the Eagles answered with five straight to claim a 5-4 lead. Providence’s Houston had three aces in the run.

The margin never got above two points for the next 17 service rotations, before PCS took a 16-13 lead. After a trade of points made it 17-14, it got tight again and the score would literally go back and forth. It was tied at 18 all then again at 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 all.

A kill by Aman off a Caldwell assist gave the Raiders a 24-23 lead and an opportunity at match point, but the Eagles’ Wells made a nice running save toward the bleachers, flipping over a shot that landed on the Raider side to re-tie it at 25.

Another kill by Chancey off a Caldwell assist gave the Raiders match point again. Once again, Providence kept the match going as Ella Brown earned a kill that HA couldn’t return to retie the set at 25 apiece.

The Eagles surged ahead 26-25 when a Houston Academy shot went out of bounds, but the Raiders stayed alive when Caldwell earned a cross-court kill from the right side to the left to retie it at 26.

Aman followed with an ace to make it 27-26. On the ensuing point, Providence hit a shot that seemed destined to fall in, but HA’s Lingo was able to reach out with her left hand and deflect it to Armstrong, who pushed it over the net into a hole in the Eagle defense for the game-ending point.

HA wins JV: Houston Academy won the junior varsity contest, 17-25, 25-21, 15-6.

Emma King led the Raiders with nine aces, three kills and three digs. Millie Gay had seven aces, while Rosemary Clark had three kills and two aces. Emily Maddox had three kills and six digs. Mallory Magrino had eight digs and Louisa Faulk five digs. Molly Rutland had 15 assists.

For Providence Christian, Rylie Spence had two aces, four solo blocks and four digs and Dantzler Dowling had two kills and two block assists. Reese Colbert had two aces and 16 digs, Kaitlyn Russ had five digs, while Selah Kuwahara had four block assists and two solo blocks. Carlee Smith had two kills and Haisten Grace Price had two aces. Ella Atkinson added two solo blocks.