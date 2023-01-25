Houston Academy wrestling falls twice

Houston Academy’s wrestling team lost two dual matches on Tuesday at Russell County High School, including one in the final individual match.

The Raiders lost to Central of Phenix City 47-24 and to Russell County 42-38.

In the last dual against Russell County, HA led 38-18, but lost the last four weight classes, two by forfeits. Allen Watkins also lost by pinfall in the 182-pound weight class and Sean Green lost on a pinfall with three seconds left in the second period at 285.

The Raiders actually won seven of the 10 individual matches against Russell County, but had to forfeit four weight classes to the Warriors, helping Russell County to the win.

Winning for HA against Russell County were Abe Haskins (106 weight class, pinfall, 0:59), Emmett Payne (120, pinfall, 2:29), David Sack (126, pinfall, 2:48), Jonah Beaver (132, 19-3 tech fall), Jack Jones (152, pinfall, 2:29), Hughes Williams (160, pinfall, 2:54) and Andrew Gil (170, 11-5 decision).

In addition to Watkins and Green, Miller Rane (138) wrestled and lost for HA on a first-period pin.

In the dual against Central-Phenix City, Payne, Jones, Williams and Watkins won for HA. Payne, Jones and Williams won by pinfall with Payne winning in 1:29, Jones in 3:00 and Williams in 1:53. Watkins received a forfeit.

Sack lost a 4-2 decision, while Beaver, Rane and Green lost on first-period pins. Gil suffered a 4-2 loss to Central’s Darryl Honeycutt and Haskins lost via a 16-1 tech fall decision.