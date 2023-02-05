Houston Academy went 1-3 at the T.R. Miller Round Robin Duals on Saturday, but came within one win of splitting the four matches.

The Raiders beat Thomasville 54-30 and lost to T.R. Miller 45-30, W.S. Neal 46-30 and to Escambia County 36-33 with the last dual coming down to the final individual match. The Raiders led going into that finale, but Escambia’s Gordaryl Lewis pinned HA’s Emmett Payne midway in the second period of the 120-pound match to deny HA.

For HA on the day, Abe Haskins (106 pound weight class) and David Sack (126) went 4-0 with Sack earning three wins by pinfalls, all in the first period, and one by forfeit. Haskins earned two first-period pins and two forfeits.

Andrew Gil (170) was 3-0 with three forfeit wins and Sean Green (285) was 3-1 with one win by pin (1:42 into match), one by decision (8-3) and one by forfeit.

Jonah Beaver (132), Miller Rane (138), Keygan Ebarb (145) and Hugh Williams (160) were all 2-2 and Allen Watkins (182) and Payne (120) went 1-3.