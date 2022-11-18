Houston Academy wrestling loses opener

Houston Academy’s varsity team lost its season-opening dual meet against Russell County 66-15 on Thursday in Seale.

The Raiders also wrestled some exhibition matches versus Holtville, but those didn’t count since the Bulldogs have wrestlers who haven’t had the required hydration test. Northside Methodist Academy and Pacelli Catholic of Columbus, Ga., were initially scheduled to compete, but both dropped out.

Earning wins for HA against Russell County were Abe Haskins, David Sack and Hughes Williams. Haskins pinned Russell County’s Ryan Forvour in the 106-pound weight class 53 seconds into the match. Sack won at 113 on a pin 12 seconds in over Russell County’s Justin Williams, while HA’s Williams took a 9-6 decision in the 160-pound weight class over Jamir Nelson.

The Raiders, who didn’t wrestle two of their better wrestlers versus Russell County in Jonah Beaver and Andrew Gil, lost the other six contested matches. Those wrestling those matches were Emmett Payne (120), Miller Rane (138), Jack Jones (152), Allen Watkins (182), Gavin Wagner (195) and Sean Green (220). Wagner almost went the distance losing on a pin in the last minute.

HA also forfeited five weight classes at 113, 132, 145, 170 and 285.

Two HA wrestlers – George Veale and Keygan Ebarb – competed in exhibition matches and lost.