Houston Academy wrestling splits in tri-match

Houston Academy defeated LaGrange (Ga.) 48-30 and lost to Russell County 51-28 during a tri-match Thursday at Russell County.

In the win over LaGrange, the Raiders received seven forfeit wins from the Grangers to spark the team win. There were two matches contest and the teams split.

Jack Jones won the 160-pound match, pinning LaGrange’s Isaiah Pink in the third period. Jones trailed 6-5 when he earned the pin. The other was at 120 pounds as HA’s Bryce Dykes lost on a pin to Sean Shirey in the first period.

Receiving forfeit wins for HA were John McDonald (106), Jonah Beaver (113), Keygan Ebarb (132), David Lee (138), Hughes Williams (145), Andrew Gil (152) and Nate Sack (195).

In exhibition matches, Ebarb, Sack and Sean Green all lost.

Versus Russell County, five Raiders won matches – McDonald (106), Bryce Dykes (120), Williams (145), Gil (152) and Jones (160). McDonald won on a first-period pin, Gil and Williams won on third-period pins, Jones took an 18-10 decision and Dykes won on a forfeit.

Jonan Beaver (113) lost a 12-7 decision, while Ebarb (132), Lee (138) and Sack (195) lost on first-period pins.

In exhibitions, Sean Green won two separate matches and David Slack took a 6-3 win.