Houston Academy wrestling team splits tri-match

Houston Academy defeated Charles Henderson 48-18 and lost to T.R. Miller 54-21 during a tri-match Monday at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.

T.R. Miller defeated Charles Henderson in the other dual match, 54-12.

The Raiders competed in the two matches without their top two wrestlers – Kennan Beaver (slight injury) and Lucius Renshaw (out because of COVID contract tracing).

HA won the Charles Henderson match behind six forfeits and wins in the only two matches contested. The Trojans, who were without one of their top wrestlers (Jackson West), won three matches by forfeits. There were also three double forfeits.

The Raiders’ Jett Vaudo pinned Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling with 1:04 left in the first period of the 126-pound weight class and Krish Anand earned a first-period pin with 1:11 left in the second period at 132 pounds over Hayden Bush.

Receiving forfeit wins for HA were John McDonald (106), Trip Rane (113), Andrew Gil (138), Jack Jones (145), Chase Buntin (152) and Jay Morris (160).

Receiving the forfeit wins for Charles Henderson were Damien Hart (195), Braxton Brown (220) and Allen Brooks (285).

There were double forfeits at 120 pounds, 170 and 182.