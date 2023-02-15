Houston Academy head football coach Eddie Brundidge said opposing coaches had nightmares the past few years in trying to scheme for Raider defensive lineman Ethan Coachman.

Now, offensive coaches at NAIA colleges in the Mid-South Conference will have that task.

Coachman, a Raider senior, signed Wednesday to play college football at NAIA program Faulkner University of Montgomery.

“He has been an impact player for us and he will be a hard one to replace,” Brundidge said of his two-way senior. “He was very versatile on offense as he played every position up front. He played center, guard, tackle and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that if we had a need for him to play tight end, he could have done that. He has the feet to do it and is skilled enough to do it.

“What he did for us as a defensive lineman, on my goodness. He was a terror for the offensive line. He is a big kid who has a big motor. He plays well with his hands and with low pads and that can be tough (for offensive lineman). I know opposing (defensive) coaches are glad they don’t have to worry about scheming to block him.”

Brundidge added, “On top of that, he is a good young one to boot. I can’t say enough good things about his character.”

Veteran HA coach Jack Whigham called Coachman one of the top six offensive lineman he has coached in more than 30 years. However, Coachman is expected to play on the D-line at Faulkner. As a senior, he was in on 53 tackles with seven tackles for losses and three quarterback sacks. He recovered two fumbles and scored one defensive touchdown.

“It is very exciting, something I have been looking forward to for a majority of my life,” Coachman said of Wednesday’s signing. “It is exciting.”

Coachman said he was impressed with what he saw while visiting the Montgomery school.

“I liked the atmosphere there and I like the stuff they preach about team,” Coachman said. “You can tell they play for each other.”

He decided on the Eagles over offers from Reinhardt College in north Georgia and the University of Sewanee in Tennessee.

“It was closer to home and I felt more at home at Faulkner,” Coachman said.

Though he played on both sides of the ball with the Raiders, Coachman said he prefers to play on defense and was glad to have an opportunity to play on that side in college.

“I think I will be a really good asset because I have very strong hands and I am very passionate about playing defense,” Coachman said.

Brundidge said Coachman has a lot of attributes that serve him well for playing on defense.

“The energy he brings is really good,” Brundidge said. “To be 260 pounds – and he might be a little heavier now – he runs real well and moves his feet. He can read on the run, understanding what the offensive lineman is doing and be able to counter it without thinking and without hesitating.”