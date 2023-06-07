Houston Academy track standout Macauley Flanagan and Goshen track star Jamauri McClure expressed excitement to be on the track this past season, say their head coaches.

The two certainly delivered exciting performances.

Flanagan, a sophomore at Houston Academy, won all seven of her 400-meter races during the season, won four of her five 200-meter runs and placed in the top four in all six 100-meter dashes, including two runner-up finishes.

Flanagan especially came up big in the postseason. After winning all four events at the Class 3A, Sectional 1 meet, she delivered at the Class 3A state meet, earning first-place gold medals in the 200, 400 meters and in the 4x400-meter relay, while also earning a third-place bronze medal in the 100-meter dash. She amassed 36 points to the HA team total out of a possible maximum of 40 points in helping the Raiders to a state runner-up finish.

McClure, a junior, won five of his nine 100-meter dash races, four of his 110-meter hurdle races and won one of his three 200-meter runs during the season. He won all three events at the Class 2A, Section 1 meet and finished second in the Class 2A state meet in both the 100 meter and 110 hurdles, losing the 100 by 0.02 of a second and the hurdles by 0.06 of a second. He was also part of the Eagles’ 4x100 second-place relay team at state as he helped Goshen finish ninth in the state.

In addition, McClure had the top time in the 200 meter prelims at state, but couldn’t run the event in the finals after an injury plus schedule changes forced by rain put all his events back-to-back.

For their efforts, Flanagan has been named the Dothan Eagle Track/Field Female Athlete of the Year and McClure the Dothan Eagle Track/Field Male Athlete of the Year.

“I have never coached her at a meet that she wasn’t excited to be there,” Houston Academy head coach Karrie Hart of Flanagan. “She wants to be there and to give it her best. She is thankful for the competition and thankful for the people around her for pushing her.”

Darius Davis, Goshen’s head track/field coach this past season, said McClure, a three-sport athlete, was similar.

“He pretty much stayed dedicated to it and practiced hard for it,” Davis said. “He looked forward to it (track season). He was very excited about it and he pretty much enjoyed it that he had a passion for it.”

Flanagan thrives despite added event

A year after winning both the 100 and 200 meters at state as a freshman, Flanagan, in her fourth year on the track/field team, had one main goal for the season.

“The season before I won some championships, so I wanted to break my times and do my personal best,” Flanagan said.

“I wanted to be in the low 12s in the 100, low 25s in the 200 and break a minute in the 400, which I did. I was super excited about that,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan finished with a season-best 12.35 seconds in the 100, a 25.55 in the 200 and a 58.99 in the 400. All are school records.

“I classify Macauley as the fastest female sprinter in our school history,” Hart said.

Prior to this season, Flanagan had run the individual 400 only once, though she does run the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay.

“Running the relay for a couple of years set up to have confidence to run an open 400,” Hart said.

The race soon became Flanagan’s top event.

“The 400 is my recent event,” Flanagan said. “The 200 has always been my favorite, but I am really starting to like the 400.”

In addition to competing in track and field, Flanagan is a gymnast, a cheerleader and a member of HA’s cross country team. While cross county distances are three miles more than her sprint events, Flanagan feels competing in the fall sport helps her in the spring.

“Cross country is a lot of determination and hard work so when it comes to track, it helps me not get discouraged and to try to do my best,” Flanagan said. “It also gives me endurance and a good oxygen system so that when I run the 400 I am not out of breath.”

Hart said Flanagan excels on the track in part because of her ability to take instruction and correctly utilize the information. Hart, in fact, feels Flanagan could excel in any track and field event because of it.

“There really isn’t a limit for her,” Hart said. “I feel like we can plug her into any (event) and she will figure out a way to be successful because of how she listens, how she focuses and what a coachable person she is. She would get on the podium eventually. She is that kind of athlete. She digests everything you tell her and she will not stop until she gets it right.”

Entering the state meet, Flanagan was confident in her chances to earn a couple of medals, but didn’t take it for granted.

“I knew I had chances, but it wasn’t certain that I could get them because anything can happen on any given race, like a false start or a trip,” Flanagan said. “I knew I still had to work as hard as I could and apply everything I have learned to win those races.”

She won the 200 meters with a 25.55 second time and the 400 in 59 seconds flat, while finishing third in the 100 meters in 12.58 seconds. She also helped the Raiders win the 4x400 relay in 4 minutes and 14.96 seconds.

“It was an accomplishing feeling for sure,” Flanagan said of her gold medals. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and what they have taught me and without my teammates as they cheer me on and really support me in helping me win those gold medals. It felt amazing. It felt like all the work I have put in this season, it worked.”

The Dothan Eagle honor capped her strong season.

“I am very thankful,” Flanagan said of receiving the Dothan Eagle Female Track/Field Athlete honor. “I am thankful for my coaches – Mrs. Hart, Coach (Eddie) Brundidge, Coach (Matt) Parker and David Moseley (strength/conditioning trainer). They helped me be better in sportsmanship wise and also on the track.”’

McClure excels in second year

Goshen’s Jamauri McClure first went out for track during his sophomore season. He quickly began to like it.

Though he finished fourth at state in the 100 meters, it was this past season that he had breakout year.

“When he first started, he did OK,” Davis said. “He was average, but he started taking himself to the next level. I then saw he had another gear, so I told him this year to go ahead and use it.”

Turns out that other gear is high level.

In five of his nine 100 races, he finished with times below 11 seconds, highlighted by a season best 10.78. He consistently ran the 110-meter hurdles in the 15 second range and reached 22.26 in the 200.

“I just focused on my form and my acceleration from my block starts for all three (events),” McClure said of his work during the season.

Other than that, McClure said he focused on lower his time in the 100, which is his favorite event. He more than accomplished that. After a season best of 11.24 as a sophomore, he eclipsed that time in all but two races, including his 10.78 best at the King of the West meet at Central of Tuscaloosa’s track on April 1.

“I saw a lot of improvement from last year to this year in him,” Davis said. “This year he was more excited about it and knew more about it. He would go into meets this year with a goal in mind and he was willing to do anything and everything to get better.”

After winning the 100, the 110-hurdles and 200 at the section meet, McClure was among the favorites at state. He recorded the top time in the prelims for both the 100 (11.13 seconds) and 200 meters (22.77) and had second best time in the 110 hurdles (15.86).

However, shin splint injuries start to bother him. In addition, rain delays forced changes in the schedule to where his events were back-to-back on the final day with no rest.

“We had to decide what events to run, so we decided to run the 100, 110 hurdles and 4x100,” Davis said in dropping the 200.

McClure finished with silver medals in all three. He recorded a 10.98 time in the 100, just off the winning time of 10.96, and ran 15.62 in the 110 hurdles, just behind the winning time of 15.46. He helped the relay time to a second-place time of 44.36 seconds.

“He fought through the injuries and still finished second in the 100 and second in the 110 hurdles,” Davis said.

McClure said he was surprised to be chosen Dothan Eagle Male Athlete of the Year.

“It is an honor,” McClure said. “I didn’t know I was going to get anything for track at school.”

The Eagle standout said he plans to focus a little more on track in the summer. Last year, he focused on football in the offseason. He also plays basketball at Goshen.

“I want to get my 100 time down even more next year and to win a state title,” McClure said.