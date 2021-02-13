Houston Academy's Gil finishes second; Enterprise's McFarland third at AHSAA state wrestling meets

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil came within 20 seconds of winning an AHSAA state wrestling title Saturday.
However, a late stalling call forced overtime and Gil eventually lost in the double overtime ultimate tiebreaker 7-5 to American Christian’s River Scruggs in the 138-pound weight class title match of the AHSAA Class 1A-4A State Championships at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
The Gil-Scruggs championship match was voted by participating coaches as the tournament’s best match following the completion of the event.
Gil, only an eighth grader, finished as the state runner-up in only his second year in the sport. He won three matches – two Friday and one Saturday – to reach the finals. He finished the season with a 23-3 record.
“I feel pretty good actually because I am an eighth grader and I can only get better,” Gil said of his second-place performance. “I have a lot of time ahead of me.”
The Raider wrestler said he more than exceeded his expectations in his first state tournament appearance.
“If I had won one match, I would be happy,” Gil said of his pre-tournament mindset. “It felt really, really good (to win matches) because all the wrestlers were really experienced.”
Gil’s performance was one of three top-five efforts by Wiregrass wrestlers during state meets on Saturday. Enterprise’s Zach McFarland captured third-place in the 113-pound weight class at the Class 7A state championship in Birmingham, while Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver took fifth place at 126 pounds in Montgomery.
Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith just missed finishing in the top six, but made history by becoming the first female to win a Class 7A state tournament match and equaling the best state performance by a female at a state meet, finishing 2-2 in the 106-pound weight class.
As a team, Enterprise finished 15th in Class 7A with 35 points. Houston Academy finished in a tie for 20th place with Thomasville in 1A-4A with 39 points. HA’s finish was the highest of any team with less than five wrestlers in its state meet and was higher than six teams that had more wrestlers than the Raiders’ three.
In his championship match, Gil fell behind 4-0 after two periods to ACA’s Scruggs, both off double leg takedowns.
In the first period, Scruggs went for the double leg and Gil initially sprawled and fought it off, but Scruggs eventually worked his way around to finish the takedown for the two points. In the second period, Scruggs got a more clean double leg to take Gil down for the two points.
Gil had the choice to start the third period and elected the neutral position where both wrestlers are in their feet in a stance.
“My ideal plan was to escape and take him down then try to work something from there,” Gil said of his final period strategy.
The two locked up near the top of each other, but Gil was able to overpower Scruggs for a takedown straight to the back for a two-point takedown and a three-point near fall.
The move put Gil on top 5-4 with 1:21 left.
Gil, in the top position, was called for a stalling warning with 1:07 left and the two went out of bounds twice. Following the second reset, Scruggs popped up and tried to work free of Gil, who had him wrapped around the stomach from the back. The two ran around the mat and Gil was called for a second stalling – failure to try and bring the opposing wrestler back down to the mat -- with 18 seconds left, giving Scruggs a point and tying the match at 5-5.
Gil was able to hang on the final seconds to avoid a Scruggs escape or reversal and the match went into overtime – a first for Gil in his career.
Neither wrestler could earn a takedown in the one-minute overtime, forcing it into double overtime – two 30-second periods where each wrestler goes to the down position at the state.
Scruggs, in the top position, was able to turn Gil on his back just enough in the final seconds of the first 30-second period to earn two near fall points for a 7-5 lead.
With Scruggs on bottom and Gil on top in the final 30 seconds, the HA wrestler tried several moves, including a crossface cradle, to turn the Patriots wrestler for back points but couldn’t do it and Scruggs survive 7-5.
Gil reached the final with a third-period pin over W.S. Neal’s Logan Sapp, a first-period pin over New Hope’s Noah Morrison and a 4-2 win over Cherokee County’s David Herrick.
Beaver, Jones also wrestle
Beaver went 3-2 in his 126-weight class to earn his fifth-place effort. The sophomore, who finished the season 22-3, opened with a first-period pin over Prattville Christian’s Ryan Allen before losing to eventual state runner-up Nathan Boone of Ranburne on a second-period pin.
He bounced back with two straight second-period pins – one over St. John Paul’s II Gabe Harris and one over Montevallo’s Gavin Monk. Beaver then lost to St. James’ Granger Hicks on a second-period pin but won the fifth-place match with a second-period pin over Cleburne County’s Ian McGowan.
HA’s other wrestler, Jack Jones, at the meet went 0-2 on Friday at the 145-pound weight class and finished the season 18-5.
Enterprise’s McFarland adds to legacy
Enterprise’s Zach McFarland continued to make school history on the wrestling mat.
Less than two-and-a half weeks after earning his 100th career win, the junior became the first Wildcat wrestler to medal at a state meet, claiming third place in the 113-pound weight class of the Class 7A State Championships at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
McFarland went 4-1 at the two-day meet to earn his bronze-medal finish. He took third with a dominating 15-4 win over Hewitt-Trussville’s Chris Weaver on Saturday afternoon.
McFarland finished the season with a 31-2 record and is now 104-15 for his career.
He opened the tournament by earning a pair of major decision shutouts on Friday to advance to the semifinals, winning 12-0 over Spain Park’s Nathaniel Philman and 9-0 over Weaver.
In a semifinal match on Saturday, he lost to Vestavia Hills’ Zach Flurry 4-2. The Rebel standout gave McFarland his only two losses of the season – both on close decisions. On Jan. 8, he beat the EHS wrestler 1-0.
McFarland bounced back from the loss to win a consolation match early Saturday, 5-3 over Oak Mountain’s Kirk Smitherman to move to the third-place match against Weaver, who he beat on Friday 9-0.
After McFarland opened with a takedown for a quick 2-0 lead, Weaver earned an escape and a takedown to take a 3-2 lead with 1:04 left in the period, but McFarland earned a takedown with 23 seconds left to go up 4-3.
Weaver chose the down defensive position to start the second period and managed an escape, but McFarland dominated the period’s final minute with a takedown and two three-point near falls off a guillotine move and a crossface cradle to seize a 12-4 advantage.
The Wildcat star continued his dominance in the final period with an escape and another takedown to finish off a 15-4 win.
Holmes-Smith makes history
McFarland wasn’t the only Wildcat to make history at the meet.
Evelyn Holmes-Smith became the third female wrestler to win an AHSAA state tournament match and the first ever to do so in Class 7A when she took a 6-3 decision Friday in the 106-pound weight class over Bob Jones’ Jack Shaver.
The eighth grader finished the meet 2-2 overall, matching the best performance by a female at the traditional state championships. Last year, Russell County’s Shelby Fugate went 2-2 in the Class 6A 106-weight class.
After winning her opener over Shaver, Holmes-Smith lost to Spain Park’s Bradley Williams on a third-period pin, 38 seconds into the final period. Williams entered the finals late Saturday with a 34-0 record.
Holmes-Smith earned a dramatic 5-4 sudden-death victory over Fairhope’s Walker Holder with an escape early in the overtime period late Friday. She lost on Saturday to Thompson’s Kiowa Vines 13-0, finishing one match away from a top-six placing.
Holmes-Smith, who captured the 105-pound championship at the first AHSAA girls only wrestling tournament last month, finished the season with a 29-4 record.
Enterprise’s Kaden Franke and Dakota Barber also made it to within a round of placing, going 2-2 in their weight class.
Franke, a senior wrestling at 170 pounds, opened with a 13-9 win over Hewitt-Trussville’s Cameron Cantwell before losing to Thompson’s Carson Freeman 17-1. He took a 3-0 win over Huntsville’s Jake Womble before falling in the third consolation round to Sparkman’s Keane Robb 6-4.
Barber, a senior competing in the 285-pound weight class, lost his opener to Sparkman’s Tate Campbell, but rebounded to beat Florence’s Bryheim Russell on a pin 44 seconds into the match and also beat Spain Park’s Rayshod Burts on a pin with 14 seconds left in the opening period. However, he lost to Huntsville’s Hayden Bradford on a second-period pin in the third consolation round.
Franke finished the season with a 28-9 record and Barber with a 13-8 record.
Trace Woodward (120), Cody Kirk (126) and Brandon Messmer (182) all went 1-for-2 for Enterprise at the tournament, while Austin Davis (132) and Will Gottsacker (152) both went 0-2.