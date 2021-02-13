Houston Academy's Gil finishes second; Enterprise's McFarland third at AHSAA state wrestling meets

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith just missed finishing in the top six, but made history by becoming the first female to win a Class 7A state tournament match and equaling the best state performance by a female at a state meet, finishing 2-2 in the 106-pound weight class.

As a team, Enterprise finished 15th in Class 7A with 35 points. Houston Academy finished in a tie for 20th place with Thomasville in 1A-4A with 39 points. HA’s finish was the highest of any team with less than five wrestlers in its state meet and was higher than six teams that had more wrestlers than the Raiders’ three.

In his championship match, Gil fell behind 4-0 after two periods to ACA’s Scruggs, both off double leg takedowns.

In the first period, Scruggs went for the double leg and Gil initially sprawled and fought it off, but Scruggs eventually worked his way around to finish the takedown for the two points. In the second period, Scruggs got a more clean double leg to take Gil down for the two points.

Gil had the choice to start the third period and elected the neutral position where both wrestlers are in their feet in a stance.

“My ideal plan was to escape and take him down then try to work something from there,” Gil said of his final period strategy.