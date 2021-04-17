Houston Academy's Jaysoni Beachum wins Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby

Houston Academy’s Jaysoni Beachum kept swinging and hitting home runs … and more home runs and more home runs.

The Raider sophomore belted 50 home runs during the championship round of Saturday’s Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby at the Westgate Softball Complex and was just halfway through with her outs before being told to stop by Cooper, the event director and former Auburn University and Dothan High standout.

The 50 homers easily won the Home Run Derby over runner-up Kayden Dunn of Brantley, who hit only eight in her round after Beachum put on her dazzling power show to start the finals.

“It was very cool,” Beachum said. “This is my first Home Run Derby, so I was really proud.”

It capped three strong rounds for the Raider standout, who hit 80 shots over the fence overall during the event, which was held in conjunction with the Dothan Diamond Classic 20-team tournament.

Both of the two finalists had the opportunity to hit as many homers before 10 outs – any hit that doesn’t go over the fence. Beachum, with her hitting coach Jake Kirkland throwing the pitches, was so dominate over her seven minutes in the box on Westgate’s Field 3 that she reached the 50 homers after only five outs – half of the round’s limit.