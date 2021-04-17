Houston Academy's Jaysoni Beachum wins Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby

Houston Academy’s Jaysoni Beachum kept swinging and hitting home runs … and more home runs and more home runs.
The Raider sophomore belted 50 home runs during the championship round of Saturday’s Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby at the Westgate Softball Complex and was just halfway through with her outs before being told to stop by Cooper, the event director and former Auburn University and Dothan High standout.
The 50 homers easily won the Home Run Derby over runner-up Kayden Dunn of Brantley, who hit only eight in her round after Beachum put on her dazzling power show to start the finals.
“It was very cool,” Beachum said. “This is my first Home Run Derby, so I was really proud.”
It capped three strong rounds for the Raider standout, who hit 80 shots over the fence overall during the event, which was held in conjunction with the Dothan Diamond Classic 20-team tournament.
Both of the two finalists had the opportunity to hit as many homers before 10 outs – any hit that doesn’t go over the fence. Beachum, with her hitting coach Jake Kirkland throwing the pitches, was so dominate over her seven minutes in the box on Westgate’s Field 3 that she reached the 50 homers after only five outs – half of the round’s limit.
“I was thinking to get at least 20,” Beachum said of her goal before the finals.
She didn’t stop there.
“I was like, ‘I am still in it, so I am going to keep going until they tell me to stop or retire at seven outs,’” Beachum said.
The right-handed hitting Beachum hit homers to all parts of the field and hit both liners and high majestic shots.
“I just concentrated on staying behind the ball every single time,” Beachum said of her approach.
Only a sophomore, she has a chance to defend her title next year and also win the event for three straight years.
Former G.W. Long standout Libby Baker, now playing at Troy University, was the first winner of the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby two years ago. Last year's Diamond Classic was cancelled due to COVID 19.
Baker hit 65 in the three rounds two years ago and 31 in the championship round. Both were easily eclipsed by Beachum.
Overall, 21 players participated in Saturday’s Home Run Derby. Of those, five advanced to the semifinals with the top two reaching the finals. Joining Beachum and Dunn for the semifinals were G.W. Long’s Morgan Ferguson, Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski and Wicksburg’s Ashton White.
Dunn, the other finalist, hit 36 homers during the day, including 28 in the first two rounds. Ferguson finished with 21, Milanowski 20 and White 19.