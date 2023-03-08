Three years ago, a friend “tricked” Will Pitchford into long snapping some footballs for him at a camp.

Turns out, Pitchford wasn’t bad at it. Soon it became a position for him with the Houston Academy football team.

Now, after three years of long snapping, he has gotten good enough at it to earn a college scholarship to play football at Division-III Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.

Pitchford, who also played tight end and linebacker this past year at Houston Academy, signed to play for the Fightin’ Engineers on Wednesday afternoon in front on family and friends at Houston Academy’s Grand Hall facility.

“It is a dream come true,” Pitchford said. “I have been thinking about it since I was a kid, throwing the ball to myself in the yard and running up the score on imaginary opponents. It is surreal really. I am really blessed to be in this position.”

Pitchford said he plans to long snap for sure at Rose-Hulman, but also hopes to play tight end and linebacker at the school, located an hour west of Indianapolis near the Indiana-Illinois border. The school is a 10-hour drive from the Dothan area.

“They have different personalities and they remind me of certain people I have here,” Pitchford said of players and coaches at Rose-Hulman. “It is moving to the next level, but it is still close to home to me (with the type of people). It helped me feel like the transition wouldn’t be as bad.”

Pitchford came to Houston Academy before his sophomore season after playing in the seventh through ninth grades at Headland. It was during that summer before his 10th grade year that a friend, Judson Lisenby, invited him to join him at a local football camp.

He soon found himself long snapping to Lisenby and a career was born.

“He kind of tricked me into it,” Pitchford recalled. “He said, ‘Come to this football camp with me.’ And I said, ‘Ok.’ So he picked me up because I obviously couldn’t drive yet. We went out there and he started kicking and he was like, ‘You are going to snap for me.’ The rest is history.”

Pitchford, in fact, said he now owes a lot to Lisenby for getting him started on something that has landed him a college opportunity.

“A big shout-out to him because he reached out to the new kid to get a new position on the new team,” Pitchford said. “I actually ended up being pretty good at it and here we are going to college for it.”

Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge said Pitchford was masterful in his long snapping duties with the Raiders.

“He is very skilled at long snapping,” Brundidge said. “I will tell you one of the biggest momentum changers in a football game can be having punting problems, not being able to punt or snap it back there to the punter. You can get in trouble pretty quick. So what he does and how he does it is just phenomenal. It is a highly valuable position not only for high school, but in the higher levels as you go up to college and professionals.”

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Pitchford, though, wasn’t just valuable in long snapping for the Raiders, said Brundidge.

“He is one of those guys who can do a bunch of stuff,” Brundidge said. “He is a tough one too. Sometimes (as a tight end) he would slant down inside the C gap (gap outside of the defensive tackle) and it didn’t bother him. He even lined up at nose guard and tackle on defense and there was never a crossed word or he never mumbled about it. He just got in there and did it.

“His versatility made him a vital part of our team. He was a big part of our success the last few years.”

Pitchford admitted he had never heard of Rose-Hulman, one of the top engineering schools in the country, until last summer when the football program contacted him while he was headed to a snapping camp with local kicking guru Brian Jackson, who is a coach at Houston Academy.

“I was on the way to a camp with Brian Jackson, a snapping camp, and I just posted by ACT score on Twitter and they reached out to me and they said, ‘Do you happen to want to be an engineer?’” Pitchford said. “I was like, ‘As a matter of fact, ‘I do.’ They invited to a camp over the summer and after the camp, we had a good talk and they sent me an offer on the Monday I got back. The rest is history.”

Pitchford said he enjoyed the visit to the Indiana campus.

“When I went on an official visit, I got to stay the night with some of the players and seeing that they were able to do it gave me confidence that I am able to do it,” Pitchford said. “Driving up, seeing all the terrain, it was just another farm up north and it reminded me of home, so it won’t be too bad.”