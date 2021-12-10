Houston Academy's Tucker Jackson signs to play baseball at Pensacola Junior College

Houston Academy’s Tucker Jackson is making it for 2-for-2 in family college baseball scholarships.
Jackson, a Raider senior who pitched and played first base last year for HA, signed on Friday to play at Pensacola Junior College.
His signing comes four years after his older brother, Tanner, signed with Troy University.
“It feels great,” Jackson said after Friday’s signing ceremony. “Definitely one of my biggest goals, just getting to the next level.”
A Class 3A all-state honorable mention selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the spring, Jackson played every position for the Raiders but catcher, but mostly first base and pitcher.
He led Houston Academy in nine offensive or defensive categories. On offense, he finished with a .376 batting average and .458 on-base percentage with six doubles, two triples, 26 runs batted in and 33 runs scored. He was also 14-of-16 on stolen bases and struck out only nine times in more than 115 plate appearances.
As a pitcher, he had a 4-4 record with a solid 2.80 earned run average. He struck out a team-high 48 batters over 35 innings.
Jackson’s work as a pitcher, hitter and fielder helped the Raiders to a 21-11 record and to the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Jackson, who feels he will likely be a bullpen pitcher at Pensacola, said Pirates coaches impressed him during the recruiting process.
“The coaches really reached out to me a lot,” Jackson said. “They seemed like they actually cared and really wanted me to come.”
Houston Academy head baseball coach Tony Kirkland said college coaches liked the 6-foot-175 pounder for his pitching abilities.
“I told several of them that he could play the infield too,” Kirkland said. “He is that talented. Colleges like guys (pitchers) with velocity and Tucker possesses that. Tucker has the highest velocity of any pitcher since I have been here in my 11 years. Tucker is consistently 88 to 91 and this summer, I personally saw him 92 and 94 in the Alabama North-South all-star game.”
Jackson says the fastball is his favorite pitch to throw.
“I really like the fastball,” Jackson said. “I think that is when the change-up is one of the hardest pitches to hit (when the fastball is going good). It (fastball) has a little run on it.”
In addition to his abilities on the baseball field, Kirkland likes Jackson’s mental make-up as well.
“He doesn’t lose his cool when things go bad,” Kirkland said. “If he gets hit on the hill or makes an error, he is the same Tucker. He is going right back at it.”
As he enters his senior season in a few months, the Raider standout has two main goals.
“I really hope we can make a state championship run,” Jackson said. “For me, I want to make sure I get control and location down (on pitches).”
Kirkland said Jackson has come a long way in his HA career.
“A few years ago (in ninth grade), Tucker was playing ‘Baby Shark’ as his walk-up song,” Kirkland said. “Now he is a senior and he will be leading us (this spring). He has had a great career here.”