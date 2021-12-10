Houston Academy's Tucker Jackson signs to play baseball at Pensacola Junior College

Jackson, who feels he will likely be a bullpen pitcher at Pensacola, said Pirates coaches impressed him during the recruiting process.

“The coaches really reached out to me a lot,” Jackson said. “They seemed like they actually cared and really wanted me to come.”

Houston Academy head baseball coach Tony Kirkland said college coaches liked the 6-foot-175 pounder for his pitching abilities.

“I told several of them that he could play the infield too,” Kirkland said. “He is that talented. Colleges like guys (pitchers) with velocity and Tucker possesses that. Tucker has the highest velocity of any pitcher since I have been here in my 11 years. Tucker is consistently 88 to 91 and this summer, I personally saw him 92 and 94 in the Alabama North-South all-star game.”

Jackson says the fastball is his favorite pitch to throw.

“I really like the fastball,” Jackson said. “I think that is when the change-up is one of the hardest pitches to hit (when the fastball is going good). It (fastball) has a little run on it.”

In addition to his abilities on the baseball field, Kirkland likes Jackson’s mental make-up as well.