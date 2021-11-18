Houston Academy's Vanessa Howell named new ESCC volleyball coach

Houston Academy’s Vanessa Howell, who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 volleyball Coach of the Year honors last year, has been named head coach of the new Enterprise State Community College volleyball program.

Howell will also be assistant athletics director for the school. ESCC announced last month it was restarting its volleyball program, which last had a team from 1995 until 2000.

Enterprise State president Matt Rodgers made the announcement of the hiring of Howell on Thursday.

“We here at ESCC are so excited to announce Vanessa Howell as our new ESCC volleyball coach and assistant athletic director,” Rodgers said through a school release. “Coach Howell has impeccable character and class. She has always won and been on and coached winning teams.

“We feel like she will fit in well at ESCC because she is joining a winning faculty and team. We love our students and want to continue to provide as many different opportunities for our students.

“Coach has high expectations for her players but they are truly going to get some of the very best coaching in the Wiregrass. It’s never about programs, it’s about people.

