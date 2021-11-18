Houston Academy's Vanessa Howell named new ESCC volleyball coach

Houston Academy’s Vanessa Howell, who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 volleyball Coach of the Year honors last year, has been named head coach of the new Enterprise State Community College volleyball program.
Howell will also be assistant athletics director for the school. ESCC announced last month it was restarting its volleyball program, which last had a team from 1995 until 2000.
Enterprise State president Matt Rodgers made the announcement of the hiring of Howell on Thursday.
“We here at ESCC are so excited to announce Vanessa Howell as our new ESCC volleyball coach and assistant athletic director,” Rodgers said through a school release. “Coach Howell has impeccable character and class. She has always won and been on and coached winning teams.
“We feel like she will fit in well at ESCC because she is joining a winning faculty and team. We love our students and want to continue to provide as many different opportunities for our students.
“Coach has high expectations for her players but they are truly going to get some of the very best coaching in the Wiregrass. It’s never about programs, it’s about people.
“Coach Howell is a winner on and off the court and those are the people we are going to hire and surround our students with. I can’t wait for the young ladies in the Wiregrass to meet Coach Howell. Go Weevils!”
Howell, who has led the Raiders as head coach since 2015, was out of town on Thursday and wasn’t immediately available to comment on the hiring.
In 2020, Houston Academy reached the Class 3A state semifinals and finished with a 26-18 record. This past season, HA made it to the state quarterfinals and finished the season with a 19-22 record.
Before becoming the head coach at Houston Academy, Howell served as the middle school coach for one year and the junior varsity coach for one year.
Howell has an international background as well as coaching ties to the area. She grew up playing volleyball in Brazil before coming to the United States to play at Independence Community College in Kansas and then the University of North Alabama.
While at UNA, she helped the Lions to the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship in 2003 and was inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
After graduating from North Alabama in 2006, she returned overseas, playing on a pro team in Spain for one year before coming back to the United States.
Upon returning, she served one season as a Troy graduate assistant. She returned to volleyball as a coach for the Deep South Volleyball Club team, a job she held for three years.