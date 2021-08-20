Houston County holds off Northside Methodist Academy

Spreading the wealth around in its single-wing attack, Houston County’s offense rolled up a lot of yardage and time-consuming drives Friday night against Northside Methodist.
The Lions’ defense, meanwhile, dominated early and held off a key drive in the fourth quarter.
The combination was good enough for Houston County to take a 19-13 season-opening win over the Knights at Dothan’s Northcutt Field.
“When you are building a program, winning that first one is always big,” Houston County second-year head coach Chip Harris, whose team tries to improve on last year's 1-9 record. “Getting that first one under your belt and finding a way to win is big.”
Brothers Darious McKenzie and Isaiah McKenzie scored all three Lion touchdowns with both scoring once in the first half to help Houston County to a 13-0 halftime lead.
Northside Methodist found some offense in the third quarter and quarterback Carter Stevens scored on two runs, but Isaiah McKenzie scored in between and the Houston County defense forced a three-and-out on the Knights’ only other second half series to help the Lions hold on.
The outcome ruined the debut of new Northside Methodist coach Toby Greene, who was hired in the offseason.
“Our youth and inexperience showed on offense in the first half,” Greene said. “We had little offense and had the turnover, but we played better in the second half and I thought we grew up. I saw some encouraging things there.”
The Lions roared to 306 yards rushing, led by the McKenzie brothers. Darius, a senior, had 121 yards off 14 carries and Isaiah, a sophomore, earned 88 off 13 carries. Ladarius Maybin added 57 yards.
“The guys have good vision, they cut back well and they were able to slice and dice through enough,” Harris said. “They also covered the ball up (to avoid fumbles).”
Houston County also threw for 91 yards off 9-of-16 passes, mostly by senior quarterback Kahleel Johnson to help the Lions finish with 397 total yards.
“I thought our quarterback Kahleel Johnson threw the ball well tonight,” Harris said. “We were actually able to get into spread and get some big first downs and our guys threw it and caught it well. That was a pleasant surprise to compliment the single wing.”
Houston County’s offense kept the ball away from the Knights, maintaining the ball for 33 minutes and 31 seconds of the 48-minute game. It had three drives of six-plus minutes, two coming in the second half to help hold off the charging Knights.
“I don’t know what the time of possession was in the game, but I would say we probably doubled it and us being able to control the ball and not turn the ball over was big,” Harris said. “The only hiccups we had were made on penalties, but we didn’t fumble or throw interceptions.”
The defense also played a big role, especially in the first half. The Lions held NMA to just 11 total yards on 16 plays in the first two quarters. The Knights had only two first downs – one on a Lion penalty, the other on the last play of the half. They would finish with 123 total yards on the night.
The Lions began their control attack on the game’s opening series, moving 12 plays, taking 6:45 off the clock before two incomplete passes on third and fourth down stalled the drive at the 17.
The defense got it back in one play as Maybin picked off a Knight pass on the first NMA play of the ensuing series.
Houston County, despite two motion penalties, capitalized with a three-play scoring drive. Isaiah McKenzie scored off a wingback reverse to the left side, mostly down the sideline, on a 26-yard run. The extra point kick failed, but HCHS led 6-0 with 3:04 left in the first.
After stopping the Knights, the Lions were back at it again on their third possession, moving 48 yards in 4:30. Darius McKenzie scored off the right end on a 2-yard run. Geovani Rodriguez converted the extra point kick to make it 13-0 with 8:20 left in the half.
Both offenses revved up in the third quarter.
The Knights quickly moved 52 yards with Stevens faking a sweep pitch to the left and taking it to the end zone on a 4-yard run off right end. Stevens highlighted the drive with runs of 34 and 11 yards.
Houston County answered with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that burned 7:02 off the clock. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 1-yard run on 4th-and-1, stretching the ball over the goal line as he was tackled. A pass attempt for two failed, leaving it 19-7 Lions with 2:01 to go in the third.
It didn’t stay that way for long. Two plays into the Knights’ next possession, Stevens kept to the right, got help from receiver Caleb Watkins, who blocked a defender inside allowing the Knights quarterback room to sprint down the sideline on a 48-yard TD run.
Houston County’s Isaiah McKenzie blocked the extra point to leave it 19-13 with 1:02 left in the third.
The Lion offense then chewed off two more time consuming drives around the defense forcing a three-and-out to seal the victory.
While disappointed at the loss, Northside Methodist’s Greene feels the Knights will have better days ahead.
“I feel like if we keep getting working, we will get better as the season goes on,” Greene said. “I was proud of the effort.”