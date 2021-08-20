Houston County holds off Northside Methodist Academy

The defense also played a big role, especially in the first half. The Lions held NMA to just 11 total yards on 16 plays in the first two quarters. The Knights had only two first downs – one on a Lion penalty, the other on the last play of the half. They would finish with 123 total yards on the night.

The Lions began their control attack on the game’s opening series, moving 12 plays, taking 6:45 off the clock before two incomplete passes on third and fourth down stalled the drive at the 17.

The defense got it back in one play as Maybin picked off a Knight pass on the first NMA play of the ensuing series.

Houston County, despite two motion penalties, capitalized with a three-play scoring drive. Isaiah McKenzie scored off a wingback reverse to the left side, mostly down the sideline, on a 26-yard run. The extra point kick failed, but HCHS led 6-0 with 3:04 left in the first.

After stopping the Knights, the Lions were back at it again on their third possession, moving 48 yards in 4:30. Darius McKenzie scored off the right end on a 2-yard run. Geovani Rodriguez converted the extra point kick to make it 13-0 with 8:20 left in the half.

Both offenses revved up in the third quarter.