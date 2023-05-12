Diamond Ealey-Carter calls playing basketball her passion.

The Houston County senior will get to continue playing her passionate sport after signing a scholarship to play for the Enterprise State Community Boll Weevils.

“I am very excited,” Ealey-Carter said. “I honestly didn’t think that I would get a scholarship because I have been playing for so long.

“Honestly, it makes me want to cry, but I am very excited to have a scholarship and to go to Enterprise to play basketball. It is a passion of mine. I love basketball so much.”

A dynamic playmaking point guard with a strong ability to score, the Lions’ senior was glad to stay close to home for college ball, especially with the needs of her nine-and-a half month daughter, Amara.

“I have my daughter, so I didn’t want to go too far away from her and I want to be able to make it back in time if something were to happen to her or to her father, so it is pretty important to me (to stay close),” said Ealey-Carter, who held her signing ceremony Friday with her daughter in her lap.

The Boll Weevil signee was excited about the opportunity to play for ESCC.

“I think it is a very good program to go to,” Ealey-Carter said. “It feels like it is going to be an amazing experience for me and an amazing experience for my family as well.”

Houston County head girls basketball coach Jerrel Nelson said Ealey-Carter has a lot of abilities that will translate well to the college level.

“She is a great ball handler, has a great 3-point shot, a great mid-range game and the leadership she brings to the team is outstanding,” Nelson said.

Nelson also called his standout player “a great teammate and great leader” who always “shows sportsmanship.”

Though known as Houston County’s top scorer the last several years, Ealey-Carter felt best about her ability to get other players involved.

“I feel my best skill is getting down the court in time and making sure I can see everybody on the court, pass the ball and be the point (for other players) whenever I get the chance to and to make shots,” Ealey-Carter said.

She thanked those who supported her, especially her family. She also thanked her coaches Jake Allen and Nelson for their work with her.

“I want to thank coach Allen as he always had a lot of faith in me and he pushed me really hard and he got me to where I am,” Ealey-Carter said. “I also want to thank coach Jerrell for helping me in my senior year and for pushing me and encouraging me.”

Ealey-Carter said she is hopeful to remain at the point guard position when joining Enterprise State, but said Boll Weevil coaches haven’t indicated what role she will have at ESCC.

For now, Ealey-Carter is concentrating on graduating at Houston County later this month and hopes that is part of her legacy that her daughter can look up to one day.

“I am really proud of myself for not giving up or dropping out of high school,” Ealey-Carter said. “I hope she grows up to be a talented young lady.”