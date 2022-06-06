Hugh Fountain won't coach football at PLAS after all

The Hugh Fountain era at Pike Liberal Arts School and back in the city of the Troy has already ended.

Just a week after the former Charles Henderson coach was announced as the Patriots head football coach and athletic director, officials at the Troy private school confirmed Monday that Fountain decided to withdraw from the positions.

“Coach Fountain called me this past weekend to say he was not returning Monday due to another opportunity to be closer to his family,” said Pike Liberal Arts Head of School Eric Burkett, who didn’t elaborate further on Fountain’s reason.

Burkett, in a statement, added, “I had every reason to believe when he approached us awhile back, and when he signed a five-year contract last week, that he was completely dedicated to our program.”

Fountain spent 16 years at Charles Henderson, located two-and-a half miles from the Pike Lib campus in Troy, from 1996-2011, amassing a 106-67 record. Ten of his 16 teams reached the state playoffs. His most successful team was in 2007 when the Trojans went undefeated for the first time in 27 seasons before finishing 12-1 and reaching the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

He left CHHS for Escambia Academy of the Alabama Independent Schools Association in 2012 and guided the Cougars for 11 seasons. The tenure was highlighted by six straight state championship game appearances, state titles in 2014 and 2017 and a 94-31 record.

Fountain was also the school headmaster at Escambia Academy.

Overall, Fountain has been a head coach for 34 seasons and has a career 253-133 record with 26 playoff appearances. He directed Hillcrest of Evergreen to a 4-6 record in 1988 in his first head coaching job and led his alma mater of W.S. Neal for seven years and a 49-29 record from 1989-95.

Burkett said Rush Hixon, who led the Patriots to a state title on an interim basis during the semifinals and state finals last year, and the rest of the Pike Lib coaching staff will continue summer workouts until a permanent coach is hired.

Efforts by the Dothan Eagle to reach Fountain, Burkett and Hixon for comments were not immediately returned on Monday.

Pike Liberal’s football team is coming off two straight AISA state titles, but the school is transitioning from the AISA to the Alabama High School Athletic Association this fall. It was a member of the AISA since 1970.

The football team, though, will not be eligible for the playoffs for two seasons and the Patriots are playing an independent schedule that features games against three Georgia schools, one against a Florida school and several Alabama private schools in the AHSAA.

The Patriots’ first scheduled game is Aug. 12 at Highland Home.

