Hurst resigns as Northside Methodist football coach

Overall in six seasons as a head coach, he has 38-33 career record. He spent one season at Bainbridge (Ga.) High School as wide receivers coach and junior varsity baseball coach in 2017 before coming to NMA.

He took over a program that had lost 12 straight, including all 10 games in 2017 when the Knights scored a grand total of 63 points.

“My three years are my favorite three years of my career in a lot of different ways,” Hurst said. “When I came in, it was such a project, but you could tell the kids were eager and wanted to be better. The school and administration wanted to be better.

“A lot of times I get credited for a lot of Northside’s recent success, but really and truly it was a school-wide thing. The school was ready to do the things it needed to do to be a successful football program.

“We grew as a program and I grew as a coach. The kids were outstanding and Northside Methodist is truly a family and I’m going to miss the relationships.”

Hurst added the relationship between him and school was beneficial to both parties.

“Northside Methodist is better when I found out and Jason Hurst is better and stronger in his faith than when Northside found me,” Hurst said.