Hurst resigns as Northside Methodist football coach

After three seasons as head football coach, including leading the program in its first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Jason Hurst has resigned his position with the Knights.
“The way the kids have played, specifically the offensive numbers we have put up the last three years, have opened up a lot of doors for me and I’m going to take the next couple of weeks to weigh some options and figure out where I want my career to go,” Hurst said.
Hurst did not elaborate on the opportunities or where or what those might be.
He confirmed his resignation, including his roles of high school and middle school physical education teacher, was effective immediately.
Hurst guided the Knights to a 13-20 record, including a 5-6 record this past year in the school’s first year in the AHSAA after a long association in the AISA. The Knights finished 4-7 in both of his first two seasons and reached the first round of the AISA state playoffs.
This past year, the Knights set a school record for points in a season with 368, averaging 36.8 over 10 games. NMA had to forfeit one game this year because of COVID-19.
The Thomasville, Ga., native spent three years as the head football coach at Fullington (Ga.) Academy from 2014-16, amassing a 25-13 record. His 2014 team won the state title.
Overall in six seasons as a head coach, he has 38-33 career record. He spent one season at Bainbridge (Ga.) High School as wide receivers coach and junior varsity baseball coach in 2017 before coming to NMA.
He took over a program that had lost 12 straight, including all 10 games in 2017 when the Knights scored a grand total of 63 points.
“My three years are my favorite three years of my career in a lot of different ways,” Hurst said. “When I came in, it was such a project, but you could tell the kids were eager and wanted to be better. The school and administration wanted to be better.
“A lot of times I get credited for a lot of Northside’s recent success, but really and truly it was a school-wide thing. The school was ready to do the things it needed to do to be a successful football program.
“We grew as a program and I grew as a coach. The kids were outstanding and Northside Methodist is truly a family and I’m going to miss the relationships.”
Hurst added the relationship between him and school was beneficial to both parties.
“Northside Methodist is better when I found out and Jason Hurst is better and stronger in his faith than when Northside found me,” Hurst said.
Northside head of school, Pastor Bill Reif, said the school is now beginning the process of searching for a new coach.
“I would ask that you pray for him and for the NMA family as we now look forward to discovering the leader for the next chapter in our football program,” Hurst said in an email released to the media. “We will be trusting God to raise up the perfect man to continue to build on the strong foundation built by Coach Hurst and his coaching staff.”
Hurst is a 2000 graduate of Brookwood School in Thomasville, Ga., where he was a three-sport letterman and all-state quarterback. He attended Georgia Southern University and was an all-conference outfielder for the Eagles’ baseball team.