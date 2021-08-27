In slugfest, Geneva makes final defensive stand

SLOCOMB — In a game featuring stellar defense and inconsistent offense, the Geneva Panthers made the final big play to secure a road victory over rival Slocomb.
With the Red Tops driving for a potential game-tying score, senior Justin Russ intercepted a Slocomb pass with 45 seconds left to seal a 14-7 victory at Newton-Tew Field.
While Friday’s contest had its tight moments and drama, it stood in stark contrast to the 48-41 classic the same teams waged last year in Geneva’s Hugh Owen Stadium.
Unofficially Geneva mustered just 175 yards of offense, while Slocomb tallied just 203.
“They have several good players, but they have four exceptional players on defense,” Panthers head coach Les Sanders said. “They just make plays. We missed some assignments. Our offensive line has been in and out (of practice) — no continuity. On top of them having good players, it happens.”
Geneva registered all of the scoring it needed in the first quarter with some help with the Red Tops. Geneva won the toss and deferred the decision, meaning the Red Tops would receive the opening kickoff.
However, the Panthers (1-1) squibbed a short kick that the Red Tops did not handle. Geneva recovered at Slocomb’s 46, giving them great field position to start the game.
The Panthers capitalized, though it took a fourth-down conversion to do so. Facing 4th and 8 at the Red Tops’ 34, Geneva senior quarterback Logan Adams hit Timothy McReynolds for a short completion. McReynolds reached the outside of the Slocomb defense and raced the distance to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 8:53 left in the opening quarter.
The final Geneva score followed another mistake from Slocomb.
Tayshun McReynolds, Timothy’s younger brother, registered the Panthers’ second interception of the quarter and raced almost 80 yards for a score. A block in the back late in the return erased the score but gave the Panthers excellent field position at the Red Tops’ 23-yard line.
Three plays later, Adams plunged into the end zone from a yard out, and the Panthers converted a two-point try to extend their lead to 14-0.
Both offenses stagnated against stingy defenses in the second quarter, but the Red Tops’ defense made the best stand of the stanza.
After the offense fumbled at the 14-yard line, the Slocomb (0-1) defense stiffened — even pushing the Panthers backward thanks to a 10-yard sack from Braylon Miller. The Panthers eventually turned the ball over on downs.
“Coach (Allen) Herrington’s the defensive coordinator, and he had a great game plan,” Slocomb head coach Richard Tisdale said. “They came out here and hit us in the mouth, and we settled down. I was proud of what we did defensively.”
The strong defensive play allowed Slocomb’s offense time to find its footing in the third quarter.
After the first possession stalled near the red zone, the second found paydirt. Rashawn Miller Jr. keyed the nine-play, 69-yard scoring drive with carries of 23 and 19 yards. The latter set up a 6-yard touchdown run from star Jaylen Nobles.
Miller paced the Red Top offense with 109 yards on 11 carries. He also had two receptions for 19 yards, leading Slocomb in both categories.
“We really didn’t change much. We stayed in goal line (formation) a little bit more,” Tisdale said.
Geneva, though, looked poised to put the game away with a clock-burning drive powered almost solely by Timothy McReynolds. The Panthers ran nine consecutive running plays until two penalties pushed them back 20 yards and forced them to throw.
“We need to play cleaner football,” Sanders said. “Our penalties — we had two touchdowns called back. We had a false start and a 15-yard penalty (at the end). We have got to clean that up by leaps and bounds.”
Even though the drive ended in an interception from Slocomb’s Cade Birge, the possession burned more than seven minutes of the clock. That left Slocomb with just 2:41 to cover 89 yards to net the potential game-tying score.
The Red Tops reached midfield behind some strong runs from Nobles and Miller, but Russ intercepted a deep pass to complete Geneva’s own standout defensive performance. In addition to three interceptions, the Panthers had a fumble recovery and limited Nobles to 45 yards on 12 carries
“He’s a great player. We wanted to keep his shoulder pads facing the sideline” Sanders said. “When he gets downhill and puts his foot in the ground. It’s hard to tackle him. He’s so physical and gifted.”
McReynolds paced the Geneva offense with 91 yards on 20 carries and the 34-yard touchdown reception. He also registered the Panthers’ first interception of the game.