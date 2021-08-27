In slugfest, Geneva makes final defensive stand

The Panthers capitalized, though it took a fourth-down conversion to do so. Facing 4th and 8 at the Red Tops’ 34, Geneva senior quarterback Logan Adams hit Timothy McReynolds for a short completion. McReynolds reached the outside of the Slocomb defense and raced the distance to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 8:53 left in the opening quarter.

The final Geneva score followed another mistake from Slocomb.

Tayshun McReynolds, Timothy’s younger brother, registered the Panthers’ second interception of the quarter and raced almost 80 yards for a score. A block in the back late in the return erased the score but gave the Panthers excellent field position at the Red Tops’ 23-yard line.

Three plays later, Adams plunged into the end zone from a yard out, and the Panthers converted a two-point try to extend their lead to 14-0.

Both offenses stagnated against stingy defenses in the second quarter, but the Red Tops’ defense made the best stand of the stanza.

After the offense fumbled at the 14-yard line, the Slocomb (0-1) defense stiffened — even pushing the Panthers backward thanks to a 10-yard sack from Braylon Miller. The Panthers eventually turned the ball over on downs.