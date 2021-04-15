J.T. Radney was always in charge overseeing Rip Hewes Stadium

If a game was played at Rip Hewes Stadium under the watch of J.T. Radney, there was no doubting who was in charge.
“If you showed out, I put you out,” Radney was quoted in a 2014 Dothan Eagle story.
Radney, who passed away this past weekend after a long illness, spent 20 years overseeing the stadium, which sat a little more than a mile from his Dothan home.
“I missed one junior high game,” Radney said during the 2014 interview. “I had a Dixie Youth meeting somewhere I had to be at. That was the only time. Anything that went on there, I was there.”
In 1976, Radney was employed by the City of Dothan as the baseball supervisor at Doug Tew, and by the end of the season promoted by the Dothan Department of Leisure Services to the position of maintenance supervisor and also manager of Rip Hewes Stadium.
“He knew where everything was,” former DLS director Jim Oates said. “He knew how to get it done and he knew how to supervise people to get it done. His workers knew that he expected them to do certain things.”
It wasn’t unusual for Radney to have a word or two with the officials at halftime if he didn’t feel like their calling was up to par. And he wasn’t just a raucous fan who wanted to rip officials. For many years, Radney was one of them.
Radney, who played football and basketball during his high school days at Ashford High School, decided to go into officiating when he was 22.
“If you don’t have good officials who love the game, you have a problem. It would be chaos,” Radney once said.
Radney began his involvement with Dothan youth sports as a coach in the baseball program at Doug Tew Park in 1962. He would later serve on the board of directors for Dixie Youth Baseball and was elected as the district director in 1971, a position he served until 1999.
Current Houston Academy baseball coach Tony Kirkland worked with DLS while Radney was with the department
“He’d do anything for you once you got to know him,” Kirkland said. “He was always strong on his opinion, that’s for sure. And his opinion was the only one that mattered,” Kirkland added with a chuckle.
Radney was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
“It’s an honor to be put in a group with the caliber of people who have always been put into the sports hall of fame,” Radney said before being inducted. “I respect all of them.”
Those who knew Radney respected him as well.