J.T. Radney was always in charge overseeing Rip Hewes Stadium

If a game was played at Rip Hewes Stadium under the watch of J.T. Radney, there was no doubting who was in charge.

“If you showed out, I put you out,” Radney was quoted in a 2014 Dothan Eagle story.

Radney, who passed away this past weekend after a long illness, spent 20 years overseeing the stadium, which sat a little more than a mile from his Dothan home.

“I missed one junior high game,” Radney said during the 2014 interview. “I had a Dixie Youth meeting somewhere I had to be at. That was the only time. Anything that went on there, I was there.”

In 1976, Radney was employed by the City of Dothan as the baseball supervisor at Doug Tew, and by the end of the season promoted by the Dothan Department of Leisure Services to the position of maintenance supervisor and also manager of Rip Hewes Stadium.

“He knew where everything was,” former DLS director Jim Oates said. “He knew how to get it done and he knew how to supervise people to get it done. His workers knew that he expected them to do certain things.”