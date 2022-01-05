Jack Jones’ victory helps HA wrestlers to 2-2 night

Jack Jones won his 160-pound match against Brookstone (Ga.) on a second-period pin to help Houston Academy earn a split over four dual matches on Tuesday night at Russell County.

Jones’ victory broke a 30-30 tie in the final match of the dual against the Cougars to give the Raiders a 36-30 dual win.

Earlier, Houston Academy defeated Brewbaker Tech 48-24 behind seven forfeits and a first-period pin by Jones in the only contested match of the dual.

The Raiders lost matches to Reeltown 45-16 and to the host Warriors 51-15. HA lost to Reeltown despite winning four of the six contested matches. It had to forfeit in six weight classes.

Andrew Gil, competing at 145 pounds, went 4-0 for HA during the five-team meet, earning a second-period pin against Brookstone’s wrestler and a dominant 18-4 over Reeltown’s wrestler where he had four 3-point near falls. The two other wins were by forfeits.

John McDonald went 3-0 in the 106-pound weight class, including a first-period pin over Reeltown. David Sack won at 106 over Russell County on a 12-0 decision to make it a sweep in that weight class for HA.