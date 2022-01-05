Jack Jones’ victory helps HA wrestlers to 2-2 night

Jack Jones won his 160-pound match against Brookstone (Ga.) on a second-period pin to help Houston Academy earn a split over four dual matches on Tuesday night at Russell County.
Jones’ victory broke a 30-30 tie in the final match of the dual against the Cougars to give the Raiders a 36-30 dual win.
Earlier, Houston Academy defeated Brewbaker Tech 48-24 behind seven forfeits and a first-period pin by Jones in the only contested match of the dual.
The Raiders lost matches to Reeltown 45-16 and to the host Warriors 51-15. HA lost to Reeltown despite winning four of the six contested matches. It had to forfeit in six weight classes.
Andrew Gil, competing at 145 pounds, went 4-0 for HA during the five-team meet, earning a second-period pin against Brookstone’s wrestler and a dominant 18-4 over Reeltown’s wrestler where he had four 3-point near falls. The two other wins were by forfeits.
John McDonald went 3-0 in the 106-pound weight class, including a first-period pin over Reeltown. David Sack won at 106 over Russell County on a 12-0 decision to make it a sweep in that weight class for HA.
Jonah Beaver went 3-0 at 113 pounds, highlighted by a 4-2 win over Reeltown on a two-point takedown in the third period. He also pinned Brookstone wrestler in the third period. Beaver, however, lost in an exhibition match against another Brookstone wrestler.
Jones went 3-1 on the day. In addition to his wins over Brookstone and Brewbaker Tech, he won a 5-4 decision over Reeltown and lost an 11-10 decision to Russell County.
Miller Rane was 2-0 with a forfeit at 120 from Brewbaker Tech and a 113 forfeit win from Russell County.
David Lee (138) finished 2-1 with both wins by forfeits, while Hughes Williams was 2-2 at 152 pounds with two forfeit wins. Williams lost to Reeltown 12-7, but was tied 7-7 going to the last period.
Keygan Ebarb (132) was 1-3 with a forfeit win from Brew Tech.
Gavin Wagner, in his first action of the season, went 2-1 in exhibition matches at 182 pounds, taking a 7-0 win over Reeltown’s wrestler and a first-period pin over a Brookstone wrestler.
Seth Green, HA’s 220-pound wrestler, also went 2-1 with a pin over Brew Tech and a 4-1 decision over Brookstone.
Sack won an exhibition against Reeltown and Krish Anand lost an exhibition against Reeltown.