Jackson stars in Houston Academy win over Wicksburg

To say Tucker Jackson had a good day Saturday would be an understatement.
All the Houston Academy junior baseball player did was reach base all five times at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs batted in, and pitch 1 2/3 innings of hitless and scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters.
Oh, he also had a walk-off, game-winning hit to give the Raiders a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Wicksburg Panthers at Northcutt Field in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but canceled the second game after HA won the opening game to match Friday night’s 9-6 win.
Houston Academy, ranked seventh in the Class 3A state poll, improved to 17-4 overall and 4-0 in area play. Wicksburg fell to 10-6 and 2-2.
Both teams scored in the first two innings to force a 3-3 tie. The Panthers scored two in the first and one in the second and the Raiders pushed one across in the first and two in the second.
Houston Academy eased out to a 4-3 lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth when Max Burgreen’s ground out scored Jack Waller, but Wicksburg quickly answered to tie it in the top of the seventh when Tristian Hill scored on a fielder’s choice.
The game, tied at 4, went to extra innings.
Jackson retired Wicksburg in order in the top of the eighth, recording two strikeouts.
In the bottom half, Burgreen walked with one out and Walker Elliott reached on an infield single that dropped behind the pitcher’s mound and the Panthers had no play on.
Jackson then ended the game, belting a 1-1 pitch past the third baseman into left field to score Burgreen with the game-winning run.
The Raiders had seven hits – all coming from three players. In addition to Jackson’s three hits, Shelton Ott and Elliott had two hits each with Ott driving in a run.
The Panthers had eight hits, led by Easton Dean and Trey Summers both with two hits, including a double. Jackson Glover added a double. Eli Williams and Zeke Kelley both had a RBI single and Beau Sellers had a RBI on a fielder’s choice.
Jackson picked up the pitching win for HA with his relief work of starter JT Pitchford, who went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs, only two earned, and seven hits to go with one strikeout and two walks.
Dean started for Wicksburg and went 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven, but also allowing five hits and six walks. He gave up four runs, but only one was earned. Sawyer Rivenbark finished, going 2/3 of an inning with both outs on strikeouts.
Headland 3, G.W. Long 1: Headland pitcher Bryce Cunningham limited G.W. Long to five hits and a run over seven innings with six strikeouts and the Rams scored all three runs in the fourth to win at Skipperville Saturday.
In Headland’s fourth inning, Reigh Jordan, Cunningham and Nate Aplin all walked to start the frame. Karson Reinhardt delivered a sacrifice fly to score Jordan for the game’s first run.
A passed ball allowed Cunningham to score and Trent Weatherly followed with a single to score Aplin to make it 3-0 Headland.
The Rebels scored in the bottom half of the inning when Tanner Johnston singled home Carson Dunlap, who opened the inning by reaching on an error.
Cunningham then shut down Long in the next three plus innings, allowing just two runners off a single each.
Headland had five hits – a single each from Mason Steels, Jordan, Cunningham, Aplin and Weatherly.
Long’s five hits were all singles – one each by Brody Walker, Blayne McDaniel, Jackson Chancey, Johnston and Michael Vanderhayden.
Long’s Dunlap pitched three plus innings, allowing two runs and two hits with four strikeouts. McDaniel pitched the final four innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run, while striking out three.
Rehobeth 21-11, Ashford 0-1: Class 5A No. 4Rehobeth swept a doubleheader over Ashford, 21-0 and 11-3.
The Rebels (16-3) have won five games over the last three days by a combined 87-5, sweeping area foe Carroll 15-0, 15-0 and 23-4 on Thursday and Friday.
In Saturday’s first win over Ashford, Tanner Wells had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs and Lane Cook had three hits, one a double, with three runs batted in. Drew Fritsche had two hits, including a homer, and three RBI and Zach Chandler had two hits and two RBI. Shelton Arroyo had a single and drove in three runs, Peyton Stephens had a single with two RBI and Dustin Roberts had a double and a RBI.
Parker Perry pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks for the win.
Aaron Winslett had a single for the lone Yellow Jacket hit.
In game two, Joe Watkins had three hits, including two triples, and Luke Strickland had two doubles and three runs batted in. Kase Keasler had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Landon Corbin, Loftin Dillard and Arroyo all had a hit and RBI with Arroyo’s hit a double.
Jacob Adkins and Fritsche combined on a three-hitter over six innings. Adkins, the winning pitcher, went four innings and allowed two hits and an unearned run. He struck out one and walked two. Fritsche pitched the last two innings, allowing just a hit and a walk, while striking out two.
For Ashford, Alex Whitten had a single and a RBI and Devan Seay and Ry Andrews had a single each.
Ariton 10, Luverne 0: Paxton Steed pitched a six-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and three walks and drove in two runs on offense for Ariton.
Landon Thrash, Jay Cook, Landon Tyler and Caden Collier all had two hits with one RBI for the Purple Cats. Thrash had a double and a triple for his hits. Tyler also had a double. Phenix Griffin added a hit and RBI and Nash Evans also drove in a run.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Auburn 21, Dothan 3: Auburn scored 17 runs in the second inning on way to beating Dothan.
The Wolves had just four hits – a double each by Haze McCorkel and Eli Moore and a single each by Evan Hamilton and Tucker Watkins. Hamilton drove in two runs and Moore one.
Late Friday
Charles Henderson 9, Greenville 8: The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the sixth to overcome an 8-6 deficit and held for a 9-8 win Friday night in Greenville in a Class 5A, Area 4 contest.
Damien Hart, Bailey Sparrow, Ben Reeves and Brady Barron had two hits each for Charles Henderson (11-10, 2-0) with Sparrow and Hart driving in two runs each and Reeves and Barron one each. Reeves had two doubles and Sparrow had one double. JB Sanders added a double and RBI for the Trojans.
Darryl Lee was the winning pitcher, pitching five innings and giving up eight runs, but only one earned. He struck out nine and walked seven. Dalton Stephens pitched an inning with one strikeout and one hit allowed and Reeves earned a save with a hitless and scoreless seventh inning, striking out one.
The win was on the heels of a 10-3 Trojan win on Thursday over Greenville in the series opener.
Hart had two doubles and a RBI, Lee had a double and RBI and Sanders and Sparrow both had a hit and RBI.
Brock Huner went the distance, scattering seven hits and three runs (all earned) with six strikeouts and four walks.