Jackson stars in Houston Academy win over Wicksburg

Jackson retired Wicksburg in order in the top of the eighth, recording two strikeouts.

In the bottom half, Burgreen walked with one out and Walker Elliott reached on an infield single that dropped behind the pitcher’s mound and the Panthers had no play on.

Jackson then ended the game, belting a 1-1 pitch past the third baseman into left field to score Burgreen with the game-winning run.

The Raiders had seven hits – all coming from three players. In addition to Jackson’s three hits, Shelton Ott and Elliott had two hits each with Ott driving in a run.

The Panthers had eight hits, led by Easton Dean and Trey Summers both with two hits, including a double. Jackson Glover added a double. Eli Williams and Zeke Kelley both had a RBI single and Beau Sellers had a RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Jackson picked up the pitching win for HA with his relief work of starter JT Pitchford, who went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs, only two earned, and seven hits to go with one strikeout and two walks.

Dean started for Wicksburg and went 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven, but also allowing five hits and six walks. He gave up four runs, but only one was earned. Sawyer Rivenbark finished, going 2/3 of an inning with both outs on strikeouts.