Jamel Harris named new Geneva football coach

A former Wicksburg High star and SEC standout at the University of Arkansas with a brief pro career and coaching experience at the current four biggest Wiregrass high school programs is now the new man in charge of Geneva’s football program.

Jamel Harris, a 1996 Wicksburg graduate who attended Arkansas, played briefly in Canadian Football League and Arena Football League and has been an assistant coach or defensive coordinator at Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula and Rehobeth, was approved by the Geneva School Board Friday morning as the new Panther head football coach and school athletic director.

Harris, who has 19 years of coaching experience, replaces Les Sanders, who retired from coaching last month.

“This is the first time I have applied to be a head coach,” Harris said. “I have always said it had to be a special place for me to apply and be a head coach. I believe Geneva currently is the right situation. I am thankful for coach Sanders for bringing me back here a couple of years ago.

“This is a good place. We have a good staff, great administration and the community, school board and superintendent are all very supportive. This is the hardest working place I have seen. They are doing everything they can to make this school and this city grow and better for everybody involved in the school system.”

Geneva principal Michael Crews said Harris’ experience was a factor in the hire.

“Coach Harris brings a lot to the table – experience playing in the SEC and experience as a defensive coordinator at big-time programs in the Wiregrass and being a defensive line coach at Enterprise,” Crews said. “You take the experience at Enterprise, Dothan and Eufaula – three of the biggest programs in our area – and you take that with SEC experience, that is pretty strong.”

It wasn’t the only factor, stressed Crews, noting Harris’ enthusiasm for coaching kids along with his desire and effort.

“When Coach Sanders decided to retire, coach Harris jumped right in and took over the weight program and added some of his emphasis to it in the short term to start building strength and endurance for our student-athletes,” Crews said, citing an example of Harris’ enthusiasm, desire and effort.

Harris has spent six of his last eight years at Geneva, including the last two as linebackers and defensive coordinator. He also coached with the Panthers from 2015-18. During his first stint, he was a teacher at the middle school. He is currently a physical education teacher at the elementary school, though that could change now that he has been hired as head football coach at the high school.

“He has a foundation with all of our kids, athletes and facility,” Crews said of an advantage of knowing kids from three schools. “Our kids are excited. They love coach Harris.”

Harris was mainly known for his running back role at Wicksburg before switching to defense at Arkansas where he earned All-SEC honors as a freshman and was a four-year starter at linebacker. His final game with the Razorbacks was the 2000 Cotton Bowl.

He played pro ball for a few months in the Canadian Football League before deciding “it was too cold” in Calgary and returned to Arkansas to finish his degree in Kinesiology. He returned to pro ball in the Arena League with the Florida Bobcats, but his career ended with a knee injury.

Harris spent one year as a graduate assistant at the University of Tulsa before moving back to the Wiregrass as defensive coordinator for Rehobeth under George Kennedy, his high school coach at Wicksburg.

After two seasons, he was hired at Eufaula by Dan Klages. He was a defensive line coach in his first year, helping tutelage former University of Alabama star Courtney Upshaw. He spent the next five years as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator where he coached current NFL player Siran Neal.

Harris was then hired by David Faulkner at Enterprise and was the Wildcats’ defensive line coach for five seasons (2013-17). While he was at Enterprise he obtained his Master’s Degree from Ohio University in athletic administration.

He moved to Geneva where he was defensive line coach for four seasons before going to Dothan High under Smitty Grider to coach his son. After two seasons with the Wolves, he returned to Geneva in 2021.

As the new head football coach, Harris said his first priority is getting Panther players stronger in preparation to play in brutal Class 4A, Region 2, which features defending state champion Andalusia and state semifinalist Montgomery Catholic among other schools.

“The No. 1 thing we are going to do is we are going to hit the weight room harder,” Harris said. “We have to get stronger because we are in a tough region – we really are as we are playing last year’s state champion and a state semifinalist. Right now in 4A, it looks like the state champ is coming out of our region so we have to get a lot bigger and a lot stronger.

“We also have to think outside the box to compete against some of the teams we are competing against. Athletically, we are playing against a lot of major college players and we have to figure out ways to be successful against those guys.”

Offensively, Harris wants the Panthers to be “opportunistic.”

“My offensive philosophy is to be opportunistic,” Harris said. “Some games we may have to throw it a lot. Some games we may have to run the ball. We have to find the other team’s defensive weak spot and just attack it. Also give them formations maybe they haven’t seen before. It’s high school and the more you get them thinking, the less sure the defense is and maybe we can take advantage of it.”

Defensively, he said he has been involved with just about every formation as a coach and player, but wasn’t sure what the Panthers will base out of yet.

“It depends on our personnel and what the offense is running and how these guys fit into these systems,” Harris said. “We have to mold things to fit our personnel.”