Jason Barnett officially approved as new head football coach of New Brockton

Jason Barnett wants to make football fun again at New Brockton. The veteran coach, a head coach at Class 6A Citronelle the last five years with 23 years coaching experience overall at five schools, was hired Thursday night as the new Gamecock head football coach. Barnett confirmed in a Dothan Eagle interview Thursday afternoon that officials at New Brockton and in the Coffee County School System offered him the job and that he had accepted the position. He was approved as the Gamecocks coach and athletic director Thursday night at a Coffee County School System board meeting in Elba. Barnett replaces Zach Holmes, who resigned in November after four seasons, including a 0-10 record this past season during the Gamecocks’ first season in Class 3A after years of being in Class 2A. “We have to go in there and make it fun for them again,” Barnett said. “That is the biggest issue – to make football fun again because football is not fun for everybody. “It is 100 degrees the majority of the time and you got all that padding and equipment on and they have all that stuff they can be doing. It is not a lot of fun to those kids but we have to make it fun. That is my biggest issue is getting the kids out and keeping those kids out.” Barnett, who carried a positive attitude in his words during the Dothan Eagle interview, said winning obviously creates fun, but that coaches can do other things as well to deliver some fun times. “Winning is fun and that takes care of itself, but being a fun thing can also be giving them rewards like having a pizza party after practice or giving them popsicles after practice. You would be amazed what a popsicle will do for a person’s morale after being outside for three hours. It is little things like that. “It’s also getting to know the kids, building relationships and having time with them and letting them know we are human too. We are not just robots that come out and blow a whistle and yell at you all the time. We are human and we have to have that in our interaction with them. Hopefully that comes with some wins and that makes it even more fun.” New Brockton principal Alonzo Barkley said Barnett checked off all the boxes that he and his search committee were looking for in a coach. “His experience makes the transition seamless and is not necessarily a training period for someone like a younger coach,” Barkley said. “I was hoping to get in someone with experience at program management (athletic director) as well as the X’s and O’s within a growing school because he has led a growing school. Obviously it is much bigger than New Brockton, but has gone through transitional period of growth and things that can occur in that situation. “We were looking for someone with head coaching experience, character and someone has experience but still has the passion for coaching.” Barnett comes to New Brockton after leading Citronelle for the past five years. Under his guidance, the Wildcats went 20-31 overall with two state playoff teams. Barnett had two strong seasons in 2018-19 to open his tenure at Citronelle, going 6-5 and 7-4 with both teams reaching the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The first year featured wins over Wildcat rivals Washington County (44-6), Leroy (34-7) and Satsuma (34-31 in overtime). The Wildcats, though, moved up to Class 6A the following year and went 3-6 and 3-7 in 2020 and 2021. This past year, Citronelle finished 1-9. Prior to becoming Citronelle’s head coach, he was the Wildcats defensive coordinator for three seasons. He began his coaching career as defensive coordinator at Escambia Academy for seven seasons before becoming the defensive coordinator at Escambia County for four seasons. He then served as defensive coordinator at Monroe County for two seasons and has defensive line and running backs coach at Baldwin County for two seasons before moving to Citronelle. An Atmore native, Barnett graduated from Escambia County in 1992 before playing two years of baseball at Alabama Southern then walking on and playing two years of football at Auburn as a wide receiver. His coaching background, though, has been mostly on the defensive side of the ball. “I was a walk-on wide receiver at Auburn and I have always been an offensive guy,” Barnett said. “I played some defense in high school as well, but I was mainly an offensive guy. Somehow or the other I got crossed up and got into the defensive side and that is where I have been, so I guess you can say it is my forte now.” In addition to his football role, he said he expected to be in the weight room for classes, though that wasn’t confirmed as of Thursday afternoon. At Citronelle, he had one history class as well as weight lifting classes. “I love being in the classroom,” Barnett said. “I like being in the hallway because they see you. The kids understand that you are human and that you can have that relationship in the hallway. “If you stay in the weight room all day, you never see 80 percent of the student body. I like them to know I am a human and that we can joke, laugh and fist bump when they come by me in the hallway.” On the field, Barnett feels success is dictated by how you fare in the running game and against the running game. “I want to be physical. I want to get downhill and run the football,” Barnett said. “You have to be able to run the football. Defensively, you have to stop them from running the football. Those are my philosophies – we have to be able to run and stop the run. “I am one of those that I am going to stop the run and make you throw it if I can and I want to run the football and we are going to throw it to keep you honest.” In addition to get kids out, Barnett said an early emphasis for him at New Brockton is getting the Gamecocks stronger. “It all starts in the weight room,” Barnett said. “It doesn’t do any good to go out there if we haven’t been in the weight room. We are going to do everything we can to get those kids bigger, stronger and faster.”