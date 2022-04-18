Jeremy Bynum named new Dothan High boys basketball coach

Stating that he plans for Dothan High basketball to bring “hard hats” to work every day, the Jeremy Bynum Era as the Wolves boys basketball coach is now underway.

The Dothan City Schools Board approved Bynum, a head coach at Mae Jemison this past year, as the new head boys head coach during a board meeting Monday night. Bynum, one of the top players in Jacksonville State University history, has an extensive background in professional basketball and has five years of experience as an assistant coach at two other high schools in addition to being head coach at Mae Jemison.

He replaces Janasky Fleming, who resigned as the Wolves head coach in late February after DHS finished this past season 12-18. In his only season at Mae Jemison, Bynum guided the Jaguars to an 18-16 record and to the Northwest Regional Tournament championship game. He becomes just the second Wolves basketball head coach after Dothan High was formed through consolidation in 2019.

“I think it is an awesome opportunity,” Bynum said of his new job. “I am excited about coming in and being able to change the culture and seeing what Dothan has to offer.”

Bynum said he plans to have Dothan players, “working hard every day, putting our hard hats on and doing things the right way. I believe in how you do every day.”

Dothan athletic director Jessica Noble felt the program got the right coach to guide the program as it goes into its third year in Class 7A, the highest level in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

“We are 7A and we want to play like we are 7A day-in, day-out and we want to compete on a 7A level and be one of the best programs in the state,” Noble said. “I strongly believe that coach Bynum will take us to that level of being one of the best teams in the state.”

Noble said the interview committee was impressed with Bynum right from the start.

“During the interview process, coach Bynum stood out right from the beginning,” Noble said. “We had an interview committee and we were impressed with the way he presented himself, especially his vision for our program, our vision for our student-athletes not only as athletes, but as they make that journey into becoming young men.”

The Wolves AD added that Bynum’s vision detailed how he planned to develop the student-athletes individually “for producing strong young men for the future.”

“It was a great vision and we wanted to be a part of his vision and we felt our student-athletes deserved that,” Noble said. “We felt he was the best fit for our student-athletes and we are looking forward to seeing what he brings to Dothan basketball.”

On the court, Bynum said the Wolves will be non-stop for 32 minutes.

“We will play up-tempo,” Bynum said. “We will come in every day with energy and intensity. We will press for 32 minutes and we will play fast.”

A graduate of Oxford High School near Anniston, Bynum was a standout from 2006-11 at Jacksonville State, finishing as the school’s fourth all-time leading scorer in DI history with 1,158 points and the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (227). He was a starting guard for the Gamecocks all four seasons and was voted among the top 15 players in JSU’s DI history, which started in 1995.

He also played pro basketball in Europe for six years (2011-2017) in Portugal, the Republic of Georgia and in the Austrian Super League, Russian Super League and Croatia Premier League, averaging between 15-17 points yearly.

Prior to becoming head coach at Mae Jemison, he was an assistant coach at Jacksonville High School (2011-12) and at his high school alma mater, Oxford (2017-21).

“I am just excited,” Bynum said. “Again, it is a great opportunity to do something big and make a splash in the state. I would like to thank coach Noble, (Superintendent) Dr. (Dennis) Coe and the school board for this opportunity.”

