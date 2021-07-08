Joe Nelson returns to soccer sidelines as new Dothan Wolves coach

Joe Nelson is back in the saddle again as the new head boys soccer coach at Dothan High.
He’ll certainly be a familiar face on the sidelines.
Nelson, a 2007 Dothan High graduate, coached the Northview boys soccer team for five years – guiding the team to a 78-25-10 record, four area titles and a Class 6A state runner-up appearance in 2015.
In 2018, Nelson left Northview to take over the program at his alma mater and spent one year there before the consolidation of Northview and Dothan the next year.
He replaces J.D. Atkins, who was head coach of the Dothan Wolves the past two seasons and has since moved on to take over as the offensive coordinator for the Benjamin Russell High School football team.
“I like the fact that there is a lot of familiarity with the facilities and with everything out there even though it has a new name,” Nelson said of being back on what used to be the Northview campus.
“It’s funny, because a lot of the real young JV players I coached three years ago are now seniors, and the guys I coached while I was at Dothan High are now junior and seniors as well. So I have some familiarity with some of the players, but not all of them.”
A meet and greet with Nelson and the players was scheduled for Thursday night at the Dothan High gymnasium.
In six years as a head coach, Nelson compiled an 81-33-11 record with five playoff appearances spanning his time at Northview and Dothan, along with two Final Four appearances while at Northview.
He was named Dothan Eagle Super 12 Coach of the Year following the 2014 and 2015 seasons, his first two at Northview.
Nelson said he was contacted near the end of this past school year by Dothan City Schools athletic director Jessica Noble about the possibility of taking over as the new coach.
“I talked it over with my family and thought about it for a day or two and got back with her and told her I would accept,” Nelson said.
Nelson was officially introduced as the new coach on Thursday afternoon.
He is well familiar with Noble, who served as the head softball coach at Northview while he was a coach and teacher there.
“Having coach Noble now as the A.D. is a big help,” Nelson said. “She was instrumental in my decision in taking the job and getting back into coaching.”
Nelson, who taught at Dothan Prep Academy the past two years and wasn’t involved in coaching, will be teaching history at Dothan along with his coaching duties.
Nelson believes he’s better prepared to be in charge as a head coach now than his first time around.
“Starting off I hadn’t coached anything coming right out of college to coaching a high school sport when I was more closer to age to the guys I was coaching,” Nelson said.
“Now, I kind of have the separation in age, which sometimes that hurts, but I think with the experience and knowledge I’ve gained in the past nine years of teaching and coaching that I’m better prepared to deal with some of the problems that may arise.”
He knows the challenge of coaching on the Class 7A level, the classification Dothan became part of once it consolidated, will be challenging.
“It is a little different beast, but when I was coaching at Northview and it was still 6A, we were playing some 7A teams,” Nelson said. “But I know those 7A teams are really tough.”