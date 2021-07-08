Joe Nelson returns to soccer sidelines as new Dothan Wolves coach

Joe Nelson is back in the saddle again as the new head boys soccer coach at Dothan High.

He’ll certainly be a familiar face on the sidelines.

Nelson, a 2007 Dothan High graduate, coached the Northview boys soccer team for five years – guiding the team to a 78-25-10 record, four area titles and a Class 6A state runner-up appearance in 2015.

In 2018, Nelson left Northview to take over the program at his alma mater and spent one year there before the consolidation of Northview and Dothan the next year.

He replaces J.D. Atkins, who was head coach of the Dothan Wolves the past two seasons and has since moved on to take over as the offensive coordinator for the Benjamin Russell High School football team.

“I like the fact that there is a lot of familiarity with the facilities and with everything out there even though it has a new name,” Nelson said of being back on what used to be the Northview campus.

“It’s funny, because a lot of the real young JV players I coached three years ago are now seniors, and the guys I coached while I was at Dothan High are now junior and seniors as well. So I have some familiarity with some of the players, but not all of them.”