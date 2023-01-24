Joel Harvin leaving Early County football

Joel Harvin wants one day to be a head coach at a Class 7A high school program or a college coach.

With that in mind, Harvin is leaving as head football coach of his alma mater of Early County after six seasons to become the head football coach at Putnam High School in Eatonton, Ga., located just north of Macon. Harvin was officially approved as the new War Eagles coach on Monday night.

Putnam County is a Class AA program in Georgia, but Harvin said the school is growing and could possibly be an AAA school in the next reclassification.

“I feel like this is the next step for me,” Harvin said. “I would love to be a college coach one day. I know that is a big dream, but the main thing is to impact kids wherever I go.

"Obviously, you want to climb the ladder. I would like to eventually be a coach at a 7A school, but I am not head coach searching. I am not just going to jump on something that comes available. It has to be the right situation and right timing and this is.

“I am not one of those coaches that jumps around every two or three years. I like to stay and build a program up. Like right now, I feel I have done just about everything I can do at the school and feel it is time to move on. I am eager to get up to Putnam and meet the kids and the coaches.”

A 2004 Early County graduate who was the starting quarterback on the school’s 2001 state runner-up, Harvin guided the Bobcats to a 33-32 record over six seasons. His most recent team finished with a 9-4 record, won a region title and advanced to the Class A, Division-II quarterfinals.

Prior to becoming head coach at Early County, Harvin spent six seasons at Northview High School in Dothan, serving as wide receivers coach, passing coordinator, special teams coordinator and offensive coordinator through the years.

Harvin said there were several things that attracted him to Putnam County, located about four hours from his hometown of Blakely.

“In talking to people who are familiar with that program, it is a good area to live in and a good school system that wants to be good in football,” Harvin said.

“They are spending money on their football program and they are committed to having the best facilities. I feel that is a plus as a coach in what you are looking for and seeing that the administration has the same goals I have got – and that is to be a good football team.”

Harvin said the Putnam administration just completed a $5 million investment into the football facilities.

“They have a turf field and have redone the stadium,” Harvin said. “They also built a new practice facility and have two full-sized football fields. They have a new fieldhouse with lockers, coaches offices and meeting rooms.”

He also liked the way the school has it set up to where all the football players are in the same weight-lifting class, which is helpful in having players push each other. It also allows coaches to meet with the team together for film study or other needs.

“All of their football players are in one (weightlifting) class and you don’t see that with a lot of small schools, but all their football players are in one class,” Harvin said. “It is block schedule (classes) compared to period schedule, so you get them for an hour-and-a half inside that class.”

Putnam County has also had some recent success, which was another key piece for Harvin. The War Eagles have gone 30-6 over the last three seasons.

“They have had a lot good success lately,” Harvin said. “They went to the third round two years ago and made it to the second round last year.”

Three seasons ago, Harvin saw the program first hand as the Bobcats played at Putnam County in the first round of the Class AA playoffs, winning 48-7.

“I just remember that game and it being a first-round playoff game and looking over and noticing their stands were full,” Harvin said. “Their fans support them.”

Harvin admitted it’s tough to leave Early County, especially because of next year’s senior class, but said the time was right to move on.

“It is time,” Harvin said. “I have been here six years. When I sat down in my interview with Mr. Donnie Yarbrough, who hired me six years ago, I remembered telling him that 'I am not going to be here forever. It is not my goal to be here forever. But if I can make it a better place than when I found it and get it on the right track, I think my job will be done.’ It kind of feels that is where I am at right now.

“It is set up for whoever comes in next is going to win. We have a great group of upcoming seniors that are talented and been through all the battles. That is the hardest thing – is leaving these kids because I have seen them since the seventh grade.”

Harvin was a standout quarterback at Early County, who helped the Bobcats to a state runner-up finish in 2001 and a state semifinal appearance in 2002. He was part of 43 wins and four state playoff teams as a player at Early County. He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors during his playing days.

He played one year at Valdosta State University before focusing on his education. After completing his degree, he became an assistant coach at Northview.