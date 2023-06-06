Enterprise High golfer Jon Ed Steed said he had one main approach during his sophomore season.

“I didn’t have too many goals – just go play golf,” Steed said. “I had been to so many individual tournaments (in the offseason) that I wanted to go have fun, especially with the (four) seniors in their last year – just have a good time with them.”

And while he had fun, he also stayed true to a commitment to success.

“He is committed to the sport,” Enterprise head coach Rex Bynum said. “He has got the talent and there is no doubt about his work ethic.”

Bynum said it wasn’t uncommon to see the young golfer working overtime on his game.

“We will play or we will have a practice and later on after the match or practice, I will come back by the practice green or driving range and he is still there working,” Bynum said. “That is the kind of commitment he has made.”

Behind the “fun” approach, commitment and work ethic, Steed finished the season with a 72.3 stroke average and placed in the top six in all 11 Wildcat tournaments, highlighted by four victories plus one second place finish, a third and two fourth-place showings. He tied for fourth at the AHSAA Class 7A State Tournament after two even par 72 rounds.

The results helped Steed earn the Dothan Eagle High School Golfer of Year award for the second straight season.

“It feels good to get it back-to-back years,” Steed said. “I had it (the award) in my mind in the middle of the year, just trying to get the scoring average (down) and I ended up finishing with an even par for my scoring average. So it is good to get it (the award) again. I look forward to try and get it again next year. That will be one of my main goals.”

Steed was consistent with low scores, earning a 72 or lower in 10 of his 16 rounds, highlighted by two rounds of 67 – one at the ECC Invitational in Enterprise, the other in the final round of Cullman’s Bert McGriff Invitational at Terri Pines Country Club. He won both of those meets.

His 72.3 scoring average was just slightly better than his 72.9 average as a freshman. He also doubled his win total from two to four this year, also finishing in a first-place tie at Auburn’s Joe King Classic (74-72—146) and winning the Class 7A, Sectional 2 Tournament individual title at The Bridges at Tartan Pines in Enterprise (71).

The highest round he had this season was a 77 whereas he had a high of 80 as a freshman.

His most impressive round, though, may have come during a non-high school related round at the Enterprise Country Club.

“We have what we call The Group over here and those are the better players and Jon Ed plays in it a lot,” Bynum said. “He shot a 61 one day. Word got out how he was doing and people starting coming around to watch to see if he was going to break 60. To me, that round seemed to give him even more confidence than what he already had.”

In addition to his individual success, Steed was part of a strong Wildcat season. Enterprise won five tournaments, including the 7A Sub-State South 6 Tournament and finished second in two others, including the sectional tournament. The Wildcats finished third in the state in Class 7A.

“I had a goal of having an even better scoring average (than last year), but the main goal was to win the state championship, but we came up just short,” Steed said.

Still, Steed termed the season a successful one, calling it a “fun year.”

“I felt it was good,” Steed said of his season. “I felt it was good compared to last year, maybe a little better. I had a few individual wins and we had a few team wins, which felt good. So I would call it a success.”

The Wildcat golfer said he focused a lot during the season on work on the greens.

“A struggle last year was definitely putting,” Steed said. “This year, it has gotten a lot better. I figured out how to get it in the hole better off the greens. I rolled it (on the greens) this year and that is probably the biggest improvement this year.”

The key to his success, though, this year he feels started with his first shot on each hole.

“I got off the tee really well,” Steed said. “These high school tournaments are a little bit shorter and the courses aren’t as hard, so mainly getting off the tee was really big this year. I hit a lot of fairways and that put me in good position to hit the greens and get birdies. The driver worked well all year.”

An increased emphasis in lifting weights helped his game improve in several areas, said Steed.

“I have been working out three or four days a week, starting this time last year,” Steed said of work with personal trainer Cornelius Bolton. “He has helped me get more explosiveness through the ball and I gained distance off the tee with irons.”

Steed said his swing coach, Tolver Dozier, a former Dothan High and Troy University golfer, was once again crucial to his success.

“I would like to thank Tolver Dozier for helping me out,” Steed said. “I have known him for two years now. He has helped me a lot. I wouldn’t be here without him. He has improved my game a ton.”

Bynum, a veteran golf coach, says Steed has become one of the top high school golfers in Alabama.

“For me at his young age, I would say Jon Ed right now in our state is right there with any of them,” Bynum said. “When he is on, he can certainly play with anybody in high school golf in our state.”

Apparently, colleges are taking notice.

Steed said he has received some interest from Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida State among other schools. He expects the recruiting will heat up on June 15 when colleges can begin texting and calling him.

“It would be nice to go somewhere in the SEC, but anywhere is fine,” Steed said. “I have to wait and see all the facilities. I am looking forward to seeing them all and seeing all the coaches.”

He has a busy stretch of golf in the month of June. He just finished playing the prestigious Pete Dye Junior Invitational in Indianapolis on Tuesday, finishing in 14th place out of 36 golfers, many of whom will be in college golf soon. He opened the 36-hole event with a 77, but followed it with a 1-under 71 before concluding the two day tournament with a 76. His 224 was eight strokes off the winner and just three shots away from placing eighth.

After competing at the Wyndham Junior Invitational in North Carolina next week, he plays in the Press Thornton Future Masters in Dothan in two weeks.