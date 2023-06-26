The Press Thornton Future Masters has always prided itself on being a family of sorts – officials, volunteers, competitors … even the media to an extent. This year, the folks at Highland Oaks also were included in serving as the host site while the home course Dothan Country Club golf course is renovated.

The 74th version of the famed junior golf tournament completed on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t without some major obstacles during the week.

More than 30 trees fell around the golf course and had to be removed following a severe storm several days before the event started, weather delays hampered play every day of the week-long tourney and shotgun tee times were needed most mornings to finish up rounds that hadn’t been completed the day before because of darkness.

Yet nothing compares to the sadness surrounding the death of longtime Future Masters volunteer Benny Jones, who for 23 years helped out as a marshal.

He collapsed on the course last Tuesday on the eighth hole of the Highlands course and unfortunately passed away three days later. His funeral will be Tuesday with graveside services at City Cemetery in Dothan starting at 11 a.m. His wife, Peggy, also volunteered for years as a scorer. Both were familiar faces to all involved in the tournament.

When word began circulating Jones had an accident on the course, there were stunned looks on faces from all who knew him.

My first indication something had gone horribly wrong came by overhearing Susan Bailey, the director of sales and marketing at Highland Oaks, gathering a group for a prayer. Angelia Turner, the tournament coordinator, checked in on his condition throughout that day and the days following before receiving a call Friday that Jones had passed.

Kevin Klein, the tournament director, spoke briefly of Jones during the final awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon. King Thornton, the general chairman of the Future Masters, released this statement on Monday: “On behalf of the entire Future Masters family, we would like to pass along our deepest condolences to the Jones family. Benny volunteered his time to the Future Masters for over twenty years. He will be greatly missed! Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Peggy and the entire Jones family.”

I didn’t know it until reading the obituary that Jones was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard, having served for over 40 years of service.

On the sports side, he was a high school basketball official for more than 30 years and an avid follower of the Montgomery Biscuits minor league baseball team.

And oh how he loved serving on the golf course for the Future Masters.

I had seen Jones during a lunch break on that tragic Tuesday and patted him on a shoulder in passing on the way back to the media room. He looked back, smiled and waved. That’s the memory I will have of him.

On the Facebook site of the Future Masters on Monday, a thank you was given to the staff of Highland Oaks, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It read: “It took a strong team to pull this off with all of the challenges of weather and other obstacles. But we did it together. As we say, ‘Future Masters is not, nor has it ever been, only about golf. It is about the spirit of competition, friendships made, sportsmanship on the course, and the challenge of persevering!’”

Never has the group had to persevere through a week like this past one.

But through it all, the work continued and the golfers were able to compete and enjoy taking part in what I believe to be the best run junior golf tournament in the country.

I’m sure the late Dr. Press Thornton, Jr., who was president and GM of the event for 64 years, would have been proud of how everyone pulled together under the most difficult of circumstances.

It truly took a team effort.