JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Checking out State Games via Tour de Wiregrass

The finals in the top division are taking place as I arrive – a doubles match between two college-aged students against two adults probably twice their age or more. It appears as though the young adults are in control, but the veterans are giving them a tough match.

I didn’t stick around to see who won, but did witness enough to understand why it would be an attractive sport for all ages.

It was time to venture over to Dothan Prep Academy to see wrestling. There are no masked men or caged matches like I grew up watching, but the action is fast and furious nonetheless with six different mats being used in unison. It was the first time wrestling has been held in Dothan as part of the State Games, and I was told there were around 70 competitors that signed up. The sport of amateur wrestling is growing in this area.

Final Stage

The final stop on my Tour de Wiregrass is the Dothan Civic Center, where baton twirling is taking place in sync with music. The skills are quite impressive, I must say, as two teens twirl away in front of judges.

The huge contrast between wrestling and baton twirling well shows the variety the Alabama State Games offer. There is pretty much a sport for everybody.