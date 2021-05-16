JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Crowd during semifinal series at Ariton a sight to behold

Once setting up my computer at a supplied table right behind home plate, I made my way over to the G.W. Long dugout to get a lineup card. It was then Rebels’ coach Drew Miller informed me the game would be delayed due to a huge stretch of mud in right field caused by a morning rainstorm.

I then went to the opposite side of the field to meet with Ariton coach Logan Dunlap to get an estimated starting time. There was going to be a wait, and there was a chance the game would be postponed to the next day.

“I had turned my attention to getting the infield and all of that ready and left them out there,” Dunlap said of those who had been working on the outfield. “Right before the game, me and Drew walked out there and it was worse than what I ever anticipated.”

Workers from Ariton had been trying to get the area dried out and made playable since early that morning. Even some of the Purple Cat players were out there helping the best they could.

The diligent work paid off as the game would eventually start around 5:40 or so, just giving fans more time to make their way in.