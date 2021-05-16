JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Crowd during semifinal series at Ariton a sight to behold

It may not have sprung up out of an Iowa cornfield like in the baseball movie Field of Dreams, but there was something magical about the scene at Thad Dansby Field in Ariton this past week.
Anticipating the crowd would be much larger than normal for the Class 2A semifinal showdown between G.W. Long and Ariton, I headed that way earlier than normal for the scheduled 4:30 p.m. start on Wednesday.
Making my way through downtown Ariton, I saw a long line of cars coming from the opposite direction – AL-123 from Skipperville – and making a left turn into the parking lot of the ballpark.
Initially going into the same parking lot myself, I made a U-turn – don’t tell anybody – and went back the way I came, then took a side road that leads up to the backside of the ballpark.
After getting parked on a narrow dirt road and receiving a friendly nod of acceptance from a couple of police officers nearby, I began the short walk to the park.
To my surprise, there were many, many fans from both sides already in their foldout chairs on the grassy embankment looking down on the baseball diamond. Many more were making their way from the parking lot to secure a spot to watch the county rivals do battle.
With music loudly playing, kids of all ages scurrying around and players warming up, it was a carnival-like atmosphere unlike any high school baseball game I have witnessed.
Once setting up my computer at a supplied table right behind home plate, I made my way over to the G.W. Long dugout to get a lineup card. It was then Rebels’ coach Drew Miller informed me the game would be delayed due to a huge stretch of mud in right field caused by a morning rainstorm.
I then went to the opposite side of the field to meet with Ariton coach Logan Dunlap to get an estimated starting time. There was going to be a wait, and there was a chance the game would be postponed to the next day.
“I had turned my attention to getting the infield and all of that ready and left them out there,” Dunlap said of those who had been working on the outfield. “Right before the game, me and Drew walked out there and it was worse than what I ever anticipated.”
Workers from Ariton had been trying to get the area dried out and made playable since early that morning. Even some of the Purple Cat players were out there helping the best they could.
The diligent work paid off as the game would eventually start around 5:40 or so, just giving fans more time to make their way in.
“The way all of those guys pulled together and kind of came up with a plan and put it into action for us to go play a game was big,” Dunlap said. “It speaks volumes to Ariton and the type of place that it is and how that community rallied around getting that done. You know, had the game been played over there in Long, they would have done the same thing.”
Once the action began, the fans were vocal and into it from the first pitch to the last of the doubleheader – the opening game won 8-7 by Ariton and the second won 11-0 by G.W. Long.
“We sold out at the concession stand before the first game even ended,” Dunlap said. “Our people had to make a run to the Piggly Wiggly to get more food to sell.”
It was hard to get a true gauge on how many people were in attendance, but it was more akin to a high school football crowd than that of baseball.
Dunlap, who played at G.W. Long from 2003 through 2007, witnessed many large turnouts at games during his days at Skipperville. But the only other baseball game he has been involved with that was similar to the size of the crowd of the G.W. Long/Ariton series was when he played American Legion baseball for Dothan Post 12.
“I remember one back, gosh, when I was playing with Post 12 in the summer and we went to Shelby, N.C.,” Dunlap said. “That’s probably the only one that I can think would rival that.”
So how many were there?
“If I had to guess, I would say well over 3,500,” Dunlap said.
Said Miller, “It was the biggest crowd I have ever been around at a high school game. People were saying there were over 1,500 people there. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more than that. It was very, very loud.”
The next day, the fans returned to the ballpark by the droves as G.W. Long won the deciding third game 11-3 to earn a trip to the state championship series beginning Monday.
Dunlap’s brother, Carson, plays for G.W. Long and was the winning pitcher in Game 3.
“That was different,” the Ariton coach said. “We had a few moments after the game to kind of speak to each other. I told him I thought he did a great job and good luck. I expected nothing less than him going out there competing.”
Carson Dunlap commented on the intensity of the series.
“That was one of the bigger playoff games that I have played in just because of the emotion,” the senior player said. “The rivalry with Ariton and Skipperville made it seem a lot bigger than it was. That one and the St. Luke’s fourth round my ninth-grade year (2018) were both about the same.”
With both teams having plenty of young players, there is a chance of more showdowns like this in the coming years.
“Having two schools from the same area being 15 miles apart and playing in a game of that magnitude I think bumped it up a level,” Logan Dunlap said. “You could cut the tension several times in that place with a knife. It was cool to be a part of.
“When you look at it, we have a real good chance of making that same thing happen for the next three or four years, too. We’re excited about that for sure.”