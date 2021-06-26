Jon Johnson column: Culpepper illustrates what Future Masters is all about

If you want to get a true feel of how the Future Masters really ticks, look no further than Johnny Culpepper.
For the past 55 years, Culpepper has been a volunteer at the prestigious junior golf tournament at the Dothan Country Club – handling duties ranging from general chairman of the tournament, to rules chairman and for the past 25-plus years as a starter.
It would have been easy for Culpepper to have skipped this year, but it would take more than shingles of the eye, a viral infection that affects nerve endings, to keep him off the course.
Each day of the tournament, Culpepper, with an eye swollen shut, made his way down to the starter’s station situated between the first and 10th holes.
While he didn’t introduce many of the golfers as they teed off on their first holes of the day as he is accustomed to doing, he was there nonetheless to oversee the duties of Gary Martin and Bill Stickler as they called out the names.
“He’s like the Energizer Bunny,” said his wife, Phyllis.
But his batteries did understandably run low at times this week.
Culpepper had to take a few naps at the course in between working. The pain medication he was taking for shingles made it tough to keep going without breaks.
Phyllis said they went home early one afternoon from the course this week, only to find out later he would indeed be missed.
“Somebody came in here and said, ‘Where’s Johnny? We need him down there,’” Phyllis said with a chuckle.
Culpepper loves golf, but more than that, loves meeting those involved with Future Masters on a yearly basis.
“The good thing about it is about half the players on the PGA Tour I know because they played here when they were juniors,” Culpepper said.
He relayed a story about seeing PGA Tour pro Bubba Watson at a course in West Virginia.
Watson, from nearby Milton, Fla., played here as a junior.
“I was up in Greenbrier in West Virginia playing and I walked in the pro shop and Bubba Watson was standing in there,” Culpepper said. “And he tilted his head and said, ‘Mr. Culpepper, what are you doing up here?’ We sat there and talked for 30 minutes or so.”
He beams when he talks about a golfer named Johnny Babyak from Youngstown, Ohio, who played here in the 1970s. They became lifelong friends.
“He came down and stayed and his family stayed with us,” Culpepper said. “Johnny finished in the top 10. I called the coach at Alabama and talked to him and he gave him a scholarship. Johnny went to Alabama and was on the golf team.”
Babyak would go on to medical school and become a doctor in his hometown.
“One night I was sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rang and it was Johnny,” Culpepper said. “He called me from the emergency room and he was doing rotations. I talked with him and everything. He’s an eye, nose and throat specialist now back in Youngstown, Ohio.”
Culpepper was a top flight golfer himself, having won the DCC club championship in 1972 and the senior club championship when he turned 65. His best round on the DCC course is a 5-under 65.
During his early years, he considered going to PGA Tour Qualifying School, but ultimately decided against it.
While he never made a living playing the game he loved, he became a friend of countless junior golfers over the years in his hometown. He’s certainly made an impact in his own special way at the Future Masters.
Johnny and Phyllis celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday. It is the second marriage for both – each of their first spouses having passed away within the same year.
Being on the Dothan Country Club golf course early Saturday morning seemed a natural place for Culpepper to spend part of their special day. I’m sure Phyllis didn’t mind.
After all, she understands how much the Future Masters means to Johnny, and how much Johnny means to it.