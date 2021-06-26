Jon Johnson column: Culpepper illustrates what Future Masters is all about

If you want to get a true feel of how the Future Masters really ticks, look no further than Johnny Culpepper.

For the past 55 years, Culpepper has been a volunteer at the prestigious junior golf tournament at the Dothan Country Club – handling duties ranging from general chairman of the tournament, to rules chairman and for the past 25-plus years as a starter.

It would have been easy for Culpepper to have skipped this year, but it would take more than shingles of the eye, a viral infection that affects nerve endings, to keep him off the course.

Each day of the tournament, Culpepper, with an eye swollen shut, made his way down to the starter’s station situated between the first and 10th holes.

While he didn’t introduce many of the golfers as they teed off on their first holes of the day as he is accustomed to doing, he was there nonetheless to oversee the duties of Gary Martin and Bill Stickler as they called out the names.

“He’s like the Energizer Bunny,” said his wife, Phyllis.

But his batteries did understandably run low at times this week.