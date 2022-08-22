JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Ex-NMA basketball star Arute ventures into Ukraine

Being an all-star player at Northside Methodist Academy and the school’s first basketball college signee in the 1990s came with many challenging and exciting moments, but nothing could have prepared Dothan native David Arute for what he was walking into by traveling to Ukraine during the onset of the war with Russia back in the spring.

“I’ll tell you a story hardly anyone knows, and if you put it in the paper it’s fine, but my brother-in-law and sister-in-law and niece and nephew survived Kyiv in bomb shelters and escaped miraculously on a train,” Arute said by phone. “My parents still don’t know this, and neither do my siblings. I guess my parents will find out about the trip when they read the article.”

Here’s a little background before the story continues.

Arute was a tremendous basketball player at NMA from 1995-99, scoring more than 1,000-career points and earning Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He hit the winning three-point shot in the 1998 ACEA state championship game to send it into overtime, a game the Knights eventually won. He then signed a college scholarship to play basketball at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., but had to give up the sport after one season due to a knee injury.

Arute is now a professional counselor who lives in the Chicago area with his wife, Ukrainian native Dr. Iryna Shturba Arute, who is a clinical psychologist. They co-own The Mansio Center, which offers individual and family counseling. The couple has two children.

They watched in horror as Russia invaded Ukraine in February, knowing many of their relatives were in harm’s way.

“There was just that reality that this is no longer something about some foreign country way off, this is my wife … this is my children … this is their language,” Arute said. “Then all of the sudden it became much more personal.

“We were waking up in the middle of the night with constant anxiety. You can only watch so much news before you go, ‘I think we need to do something.’”

Leaving his wife and children back in Glen Ellyn, Ill., Arute flew to Romania to begin what amounts to a rescue mission of helping his sister-in-law, niece and nephew flee the war zone.

“I flew up to Romania and had a college friend pick me up and then drive up to the Carpathian Mountains and then across the border into Ukraine,” Arute said. “Then I helped my sister-in-law and niece and nephew get out of Ukraine.

“Thankfully, that was the safest part of Ukraine. There weren’t any missiles in the area. It was scary, though. There was this reality that I’m actually in a war zone.

“I had told a few people with a few contacts within the state department just because who knows what could happen. I still hadn’t told my parents and didn’t tell my siblings, just because I didn’t want them to freak out.”

There were some tense moments.

“The scariest part … I came into Ukraine with zero baggage … so it looked kind of funny crossing from the border from Romania into Ukraine,” Arute said. “Then I was checked at a military checkpoint and I was interviewed. They took me into the command center and interviewed me about 20 minutes surrounded by the Ukrainian military with assault rifles trying to determine if I was a Russian spy.

“I was a little cotton-mouthed; I’m not going to lie to you. But thankfully I knew a little bit of Ukrainian and I had enough pictures on my iphone to show them I had been to Ukraine numerous times and my passport had been to Ukraine numerous times. I was able to explain my family connections and I was just there going to help my sister-in-law and niece and nephew leave.”

All went well on that end.

“Obviously my brother-in-law could not escape because he couldn’t leave because at this point Ukraine had put in marshal law that nobody between the ages of 18 and 60 for a male could leave,” Arute said. “So at this point, they were overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do, so we talked them into getting to the far southern region of Romania.”

What Arute witnessed during the journey tugged at his heart.

“Some of the things I saw … women begging on the street because their husbands had already been killed in the war,” Arute said.

Back in the United States, Arute and his wife felt the need to do more.

“My wife had this idea that let’s try to recruit as many Ukrainian therapists across the globe and see if we can offer free services,” Arute said. “I tried to send out as much emails and made phone calls to Ukrainian-speaking therapists here in the states.”

The goal was to provide a service to Ukrainians needing therapy, yet at the same time helping Ukrainian therapists who had lost their livelihoods during the war. A non-profit organization was formed separate from the Mansio Center called Mansio Global Collective in order to raise money for the therapists.

“The word spread a little bit and now we have about 80 to 90 Ukrainian therapists around the globe,” Arute said. “About half of them are actually Ukrainian refugees themselves, or they are still in Ukraine.

“The amazing reality of social media … Facebook, Instagram, Ukrainian Telegram … it’s just kind of spread. We’ve just asked other Ukrainians to post and they’ve posted it. We’ve had Ukrainian churches post things and just word of mouth.

“On our website, it’s in both English and Ukrainian. My brother-in-law, who is in Kyiv, built a program so as soon as someone signs up, that person gets automatically sent to someone who has an opening in their schedule. It actually works rather seamlessly. Everything is done through the virtual world.”

Arute now hopes to raise funds to help support the therapists.

“We’re really trying to raise money for the 40 Ukrainian therapists who are providing free therapy through our organization, because they lost their livelihoods,” Arute said. “So we’re trying to provide free therapy and then pay the therapists who are providing the trauma therapy to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.”

Anyone interested in more information or providing financial assistance can visit mansioglobalcollective.org.