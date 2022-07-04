JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Exhibition softball game becomes much more than expected

First organized as added game preparation for the Australian national softball team before appearing in the World Games in Birmingham starting later this week turned out to be a showcase of community spirit from the Wiregrass in more ways than one.

“It became a colossus,” Sharon O’Mara said. “It was amazing what happened. I was shocked.”

O’Mara had no idea how many spectators – and handful, a couple of hundred maybe? – would have interest in watching the Australia Spirit take on the Wiregrass All-Stars, a group of local softball stars now on the college level, in an exhibition game Thursday night at Dothan’s Westgate Softball Complex.

With a light rain falling as game time neared and dark clouds hovering over the complex, cars began filling the parking lot and fans began entering the ballpark by the hundreds.

“It was raining and I just saw them coming in droves,” O’Mara said. “It was a night like I don’t think Dothan has ever seen before.”

Nearly 2,000 spectators surrounded the playing field – some sitting, many more standing – to watch a game that was rather meaningless on the scoreboard, but important in other ways.

Though the event was free to the public, donations were sought for the an organization based in Enterprise called the Wiregrass Animal Group (WAG), which rescues abandoned dogs, or those in animal shelters in need, and nurtures them back to health before finding them homes.

“When I got told how much we made … to get what we got was just phenomenal,” O’Mara said. “Basically, we said cash donations or food donations and we ended up with $2,384 in cash donations and almost 1,000 pounds of food, all at the gate.”

O’Mara, a native of Australia who organized the event after the Australia Spirit coach reached out in hopes of finding some competition ahead of the World Games, was able to present the check to WAG on Friday.

Stefanie Berry, president of WAG, said in part through a text message, “These generous donations will help us feed our foster dogs and will help us to continue to care for the dogs in our rescue. Monetary donations help us pay our vet bills and purchase needed items to continue our mission.”

For the record, the Australians won 6-0, and along with it got some needed work in before heading on to the World Games.

As for the 15 local players who were able to take part in playing against a national softball team, it was an experience sure to be treasured the rest of their lives.

“All the support that was shown towards the Aussies and us girls from the Wiregrass was so humbling and special,” said Emma Faulk of the Wiregrass All-Stars. “The entire process was so amazing and it was all made possible by the amazing people of our community.

“Seeing so many people come and support all of us was one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced. Also, the fact that so much money was raised to help the Wiregrass Animal Group made it even more special.

“My heart was so full when I heard of all the donations that were made and all of the animals that they will help. I am truly grateful to be a part of such a giving and supportive community.”

Of course there were many who contributed in pulling everything together.

Rhonda Kirk and her staff from the Dothan Department of Leisure Services at the Westgate Softball Complex rolled out the red carpet, but more importantly had the playing fields in top-notch condition. The staff of Visit Dothan stepped up to the plate and helped arrange accommodations for the Australians among other things. A dinner was hosted for both softball groups at Adams Acres in Kinsey, which was provided free of charge.

For O’Mara, a former pitching coach at Troy University and current owner of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise, it was a source of pride to see a team from her native country so well received in what’s now her home of the Wiregrass.

“For me personally, I had a couple of great days with them in having the opportunity to host them,” O’Mara said. “Just from the moment I met them and got them into Dothan, the hospitality from the community was unbelievable.

“They’re actually looking at bringing back into the Wiregrass in the future, so hopefully it’s not the last we’ll see of the Australian group.”