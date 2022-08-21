JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Worth the wait for Wiregrass Sports HoF inductees

The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame banquet never disappoints in listening to stories from the inductees – some funny, some sad, all heartwarming – among a surrounding of family and friends.

Saturday night, six more entered in what was the 28th class of inductees, their arrival coming three years later than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing induction cancellations the past two years.

Finally, they were officially ushered in – Grady Elmore, Randy Griffin, Tim Hulsey, Randy Nolen, Ricky Render and Janie Wiggins – during a ceremony at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan.

I believe all of them would tell you it was worth the wait.

All of the above honorees were featured this past week with separate articles in the Dothan Eagle. Hopefully you’ve had a chance to learn more about them. If not, take a look back on www.dothaneagle.com to learn more about their stories.

Of course, the banquet provides a chance for each to share other stories, often a bit more personal and touching, when they are called to the stage. It’s amazing how they can pinpoint game highlights from some 40 or 50 years ago just like it was yesterday.

The night led off with Grady Elmore, who starred in high school at Andalusia before finishing his senior year at Carroll High School. As a three-sport star, he signed a scholarship to play football, baseball and basketball at the University of Alabama.

As a hotshot quarterback in high school, Elmore talked about how he and several other freshmen quarterbacks entered college with high hopes. Yet a guy named Joe Namath entered Alabama in that same class and Elmore would have to find his niche doing other things for the team.

He joked about how his family talks about how Elmore could be doing those Medicare commercials instead of Namath if he had just been better.

Elmore certainly made his mark at Alabama, though. He became a defensive back and was the field goal holder for the 1964 national championship team. He also threw a no-hitter for the Crimson Tide baseball team.

Elmore shared several funny and interesting stories about legendary Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant before finishing his speech thanking family members and friends in attendance.

And really, it’s being able to recognize those family connections that really hits home during banquets such as this.

Randy Griffin, a native of Opp who became a successful football coach at his alma mater from 1973 until 1981 and is still very involved with the school, talked about when he was first offered the job after one season of leading the football team at Elba.

His wife, Jackie, is from Elba and was happy for the family to be there. But when Opp called, Griffin longed to return to his hometown.

“Hey I’m excited,” Griffin said of the Opp offer. “I take off to the house and open that door and say, ‘Jackie!' She says, ‘What is it?’ I say, ‘I got an opportunity to go back home to Opp.’

“Those bright eyes she had before (when he was offered the Elba job), her face – no smile on her face. And I said, ‘Uh, oh.’ I’m excited, but I’m in trouble. I can see no excitement there.

“She was in Elba, where she went to school and her father lived right up the road and came over every day and sat down and had coffee and all, and she was excited that she would be there and see him every day.

“So, now what do I do? I want to go back home, but my wife does not sound like she wants to go. So what do you do? Well I guess both of us put our head down and walked around the house a little bit.

“You know what? After a while she came in and said, ‘You want to do that, don’t you?’ I said, ‘Well whatever you want to do – I want you to be happy – my family has to be happy.’ She said, ‘Let’s do it.’

“And man, I didn’t ask any more questions. I got in that car and went on down there and I took the Opp job then.”

Tim Hulsey, the longtime Enterprise State Community College baseball coach, shared how his coaching journey was much more about relationships than wins or losses.

“On one occasion a parent called me from the hospital,” Hulsey said. “His son had been involved in an automobile accident and he was dying.

“For a father to call me as a coach to come to the hospital because the next day they were turning off the respirator on this kid – that meant something, more than any game, more than any victory. For somebody’s dad who is about to lose their son – to call me to pray around this young man. It’s amazing that I held this young man’s hand that night.

“So in my life, to you it may sound like a low time … it was a highlight to think someone thought that much of me.”

Randy Nolen, a Geneva native who spent 28 years leading the Dadeville High baseball program, reflected back on his father teaching him the game.

“My dad was my first coach,” Nolen said. “He was not coach, he was a mechanic, but he was my first coach. He would come in from work and he never once … because we would have gloves and balls waiting … he never once told us no.

“Every now and then it would be, ‘Can I go inside and just sit down for just a little bit.’ And he would. He would go in and sit down and he would come back out.

“But he would get on a knee or sit on a bucket and he had this old pancake (catcher’s) mitt that was big and round and had one big dug out place in the middle where you had to catch the ball with both hands. That’s what he caught me and my brother with in the side yard.”

Wicksburg native Ricky Render would start three years on the offensive line at Florida State for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, but he learned much of his football under Tom Vickers, his high school coach.

“We played this team Clio, who was a 2A or 3A and it was for their homecoming and we were a 1A,” Render said. “They loved to book us for their homecoming. Clio was second in the state and had the highest powered offense in the state and here comes Wicksburg in for homecoming.”

But Wicksburg led 21-0 at halftime, thanks in large part to Render making countless tackles on defense, running the football as a fullback on offense and handling all the kicking chores.

“It’s 21-0 going into the fourth quarter and Coach Vickers goes, ‘Render, you’re out of the game. Come sit down, you played a great game,’” Render said. “I don’t know if I took my shoulder pads off or not, but if I didn’t, I was close to it.

“Then the next play they got 12 yards. The next play after that, 14 yards. The next play after that, 18 yards. And I heard the ultimate sound, ‘Render, what are you doing, get your pads on and get back in there.’

“That was the three plays I didn’t play my senior year. We did end up winning 21-7, which was good.”

Janie Wiggins, a longtime volleyball coach in the area at Kinston, Enterprise High and now L.B. Wallace, shared why she still continues to be involved with the sport, as well as working with the Wiregrass chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She was the last one on the stage as the inductees were called up in alphabetical honor, but her final message certainly had everyone’s attention.

“Friends, these students need encouragement and guidance,” Wiggins said. “I only thought God called me to coach, but now he’s opened these doors. I know He will continue to create new ways to use me and to continue to bring coaches and athletes closer to Him.

“I feel God has given me the opportunity to teach student athletes about life and how to treat others, not just volleyball. It has, and always will be, bigger than the wins and bigger than volleyball. It’s about love. I’ve enjoyed every opportunity I’ve had to show God’s love through my actions.”

With that, WSHOF president Amelia Rhoades, who coached Wiggins at Kinston, wiped away some tears and handed her former pupil a plaque with a hug.

A fitting end to a special night.