Jones, Cottonwood earns double overtime win over Houston Academy

COTTONWOOD – A great big Bear put the team on his shoulders when it was needed most as Cottonwood rallied to tie the game by the end of regulation and eventually beat Houston Academy 87-77 in double overtime Thursday night.
Senior Allen Jones, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 298 pounds, scored 17 of his 19 points during the fourth quarter and two extra four-minute periods in a game Houston Academy controlled much of the night.
The Raiders led by 14 at the end of the third quarter and by 10 with just 2:12 left in regulation after a strong basket by Kam Mitchell.
That's when a determined Jones went to work in the lane.
“We had some players hit some shots, so that really got us back in the game, so I just took it from there,” Jones said.
Did he ever.
Jones hit two free throws after being fouled on a strong move and then HA’s Kadyn Mitchell hit one free throw with 1:51 left to make it 68-59. Jones would then score the next seven points in the game to pull Cottonwood within 68-66 with 46 seconds on the clock following a put-back of his own miss.
Houston Academy then ran some clock as Cottonwood had to commit three fouls before the Raiders were in the bonus at the free throw line, the third of the fouls coming against Adam Kesserwani with 14 ticks left.
Kesserwani missed the front end of the 1-and-1 opportunity and Cottonwood came down with the rebound and called a timeout at midcourt with 8.7 seconds left.
When play resumed, Raymond Bryant drove the lane for Cottonwood and was fouled on the play with 1.3 remaining.
Bryant calmly sank both free throws and the game was headed to overtime tied at 68-68.
Both teams struggled to connect in the first overtime, the lone Cottonwood basket coming when Jones scored on a put-back to make it 70-68 with 56 seconds left before Kam Mitchell scored the only Houston Academy basket on an inside shot with 33 seconds left.
In the second overtime, however, Cottonwood’s Anthony Pressley scored cutting to the basket off a nice assist by Jones for the opening points and then Jones scored on a nice inside move as the Bears went up 74-70 and never looked back.
While Jones was the big story late in the game, Mekhi Anglin and Bryant kept the Bears within striking distance with some outstanding outside shooting.
Anglin led all scorers with 32 points – which included five 3-pointers, three coming in the fourth quarter – while Bryant contributed 20 points, which included four 3-pointers.
“You know, I feel like we’re the better team; I feel like we can win big games like this,” Anglin said. “Coach (Lazabian Jackson) tells us all of the time that we have great defense and defense wins ball games. I think that’s what we came out here and did tonight.”
Though Houston Academy led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, 38-29 at half and 58-44 after three quarters, there was no panic by Cottonwood.
“Nothing really too much changed,” Anglin said. “If anything changed, it was them. We kept our heads up as a team and we kept each other together.
“There wasn’t no fussing or fighting, and we all played as one. Nothing changed but their momentum; you know what I’m saying?”
Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 28 points, while Kam Mitchell scored 13 and Rod Jones 12.
The Raiders were deadly from the outside in the early going, calmly moving the ball around on offense before finding an open shooter to drain a shot.
Houston Academy knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half – three by Kadyn Mitchell, two each by Corey Campbell and Jackson and one by Kam Mitchell.
Early in the fourth quarter, back-to-back 3-pointers by Anglin had Cottonwood within 62-57 with 5:02 left, but HA then scored the next five points on a Malone Liddon free throw, a Jackson put-back and Kam Mitchell strong move to the basket to push the lead back to 10 before the Bears began the furious comeback.
Houston Academy girls 61, Cottonwood 56: Camille Reeves scored 19, Sara Bourkard 12 and Mary Helen Mendheim 10 as the Raiders took the hard-fought victory.
Cottonwood was led by Saniya Keys, who poured in 31 points. Diamond Acree followed with 22.
Houston Academy held a 46-38 lead going into the fourth quarter after Mendheim made a steal and layup at the buzzer to end the third.
A 3-pointer by Reeves had HA up 53-42 and the Raiders led 57-44 following a floater by Reeves before Acree hit a long 3-pointer for Cottonwood to make it 57-50 with 2:05 left.
Bourkard answered with a lane jumper to make it a nine-point game and put it pretty much out of reach for the Bears.
Houston Academy JV boys 26, Cottonwood 18: Brody Williams had eight points and Brayden Eubanks and Thomas Buntin six each for Houston Academy.
Robert McCurry had 10 points to lead Cottonwood.