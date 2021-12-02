Jones, Cottonwood earns double overtime win over Houston Academy

COTTONWOOD – A great big Bear put the team on his shoulders when it was needed most as Cottonwood rallied to tie the game by the end of regulation and eventually beat Houston Academy 87-77 in double overtime Thursday night.

Senior Allen Jones, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 298 pounds, scored 17 of his 19 points during the fourth quarter and two extra four-minute periods in a game Houston Academy controlled much of the night.

The Raiders led by 14 at the end of the third quarter and by 10 with just 2:12 left in regulation after a strong basket by Kam Mitchell.

That's when a determined Jones went to work in the lane.

“We had some players hit some shots, so that really got us back in the game, so I just took it from there,” Jones said.

Did he ever.

Jones hit two free throws after being fouled on a strong move and then HA’s Kadyn Mitchell hit one free throw with 1:51 left to make it 68-59. Jones would then score the next seven points in the game to pull Cottonwood within 68-66 with 46 seconds on the clock following a put-back of his own miss.