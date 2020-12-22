Jones' play sparks Houston Academy over G.W. Long

With the clock winding down under 40 seconds in a tie game, Houston Academy junior Sean-Thomas Jones posted up down low and emphatically asked for the basketball from a teammate.
That teammate, Corey Campbell, obliged and Jones delivered a powerful move inside after receiving the pass, scoring with two G.W. Long defenders on him.
The Raiders made the basket stand up in a 73-70 win over the Rebels at HA’s Killingsworth Gym Tuesday afternoon.
The victory pushed Houston Academy to 9-2 on the season, avenging one of their losses.
“It is a big win for us,” Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker said. “We have been down sometime between COVID restrictions and testing going on (at the school) so we haven’t had any time together to get prepared.
“We had to play a team that we lost to on the road and is very physical team, so I knew it would be a tough adjustment to play a team like that and one that plays as hard for 32 as they do. That is exactly what it was – a very difficult and hard-fought game.”
G.W. Long fell to 7-7 with the loss.
Houston Academy took the lead early in the second quarter and built a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but the Rebels gradually came back and eventually tied the game at 70 with 58 seconds left on a fade away bank shot down low by Kobie Stringer.
On the ensuing play, Houston Academy worked the ball around before Jones posted up down low on the left blocks on a defender, caught the pass from Campbell, turned to his left toward the basket and powered up for the score on his defender as well as another Rebel that came to help.
“When he demanded – and he demanded that ball probably more so than I’ve ever seen from anybody in my high school career – and he got it, made a post move with two strong guys on him, but hung in the air and made the play,” Whitaker said. “I was really impressed with him. It was a strong move. That was the difference in the game.”
After a steal by Campbell on a loose ball, Thomas hit 1-of-2 free throws with 16.5 seconds left to extend the margin to three.
After two timeouts by G.W. Long – one to avoid a five-second violation – the Rebels got the ball inbounds to Stringer, who quickly raced up court. The ball eventually went to Avery Roberts, who tried to dribble past a defender but lost control of the basketball and HA’s Rod Strickland retrieved it and was fouled with 3.3 seconds.
Strickland, though, left the door up for the Rebels, missing two free throws. Roberts grabbed the rebound with Long coach Vaughn Hill calling a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.
An inbounds pass went to Roberts on the left side and he heave up a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer that banged off the back rim and fell harmlessly to the ground.
Kadyn Mitchell, an eighth grader, led the Raiders with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, three coming in the first half. Kamryn Mitchell, a junior, followed with 16 and Jones had 15. Gunnar Smith added eight, all in the first half.
Five players finished in double figures for G.W. Long, which had only eight players for the game. Stringer led the way with 16. Jackson Dasinger had 15, Roberts 13 and Hunter Whitehead and Blayne McDaniel 11 points each.
Kamryn Mitchell led HA in rebounding with 10 boards and Jones added seven. Roberts paced the Long rebounding with 15 boards and Whitehead earned 10 rebounds.
The teams played tight early with HA leading 15-13 at the quarter break behind a late 3-pointer from Smith in the left corner.
G.W. Long tied it at 15 with a driving layup off the left baseline by Dasinger after a steal by Whitehead.
Houston Academy scored six straight to seize a 21-15 lead. A steal and fastbreak layup by Kadyn Mitchell was followed by two free throws plus a driving layup by Jones to spark the run.
After Long’s McDaniel drove the lane for a layup, the Raiders popped the margin to double digits on back-to-back 3-pointers from Kadyn Mitchell and Smith. A fastbreak layup by Smith off a nice pass from Kamryn Mitchell pushed the margin to 29-17 midway in the second quarter.
The Raiders maintained solid control the rest of the period, going to the halftime break up 37-28.
The Rebels went to a man-to-man on defense in the third quarter and became more aggressive and energetic. They made a run midway in the period, cutting a nine-point deficit to two (44-42) behind a 12-5 spurt. Stringer had five points during the time frame.
Houston Academy, though, extended the lead back to eight by the end of the quarter at 57-49 behind a nice drive and left-hand scoop shot by Jones and two free throws each by Timothy Thompson and Kamryn Mitchell in the final minute.
Long, though, kept battling back and cut it to one with a 13-4 run that featured two 3-pointers by McDaniel and one by Dasinger.
The Raiders pushed the lead three twice, but the Rebels eventually tied it on Stringer’s fade away with 58 seconds before Jones made his timely basket down low.
With area play and the heart of the schedule coming, the Raiders, at 9-2, have already surpassed last year’s win total when they were 7-20.
“They have really brought in to getting the ball up, spacing the floor and trusting each other,” Whitaker said of the Raiders, who worked a lot on offense in the offseason. “When we finally get it figured out what is a good shot and what is a mediocre shot, we will be in good shape. We are making some strides toward that. I can only think of only one shot that I didn’t like tonight. That’s very good.”
G.W. Long girls 52, Houston Academy 34: Makenna Long had 16 points and Ally Whitehead 11 to pace unbeaten G.W. Long (6-0) to the win.
Camille Reeves had 11 points and Sara Bourkard had eight for Houston Academy.
Houston Academy JV boys 45, G.W. Long 36: Cam Dyer had 17 points, Eli Saliba 12 and J.T. Pitchford nine to lead Houston Academy.
Bryson Hughes and Austin Miller had 10 points each for G.W. Long.