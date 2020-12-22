Jones' play sparks Houston Academy over G.W. Long

The Raiders maintained solid control the rest of the period, going to the halftime break up 37-28.

The Rebels went to a man-to-man on defense in the third quarter and became more aggressive and energetic. They made a run midway in the period, cutting a nine-point deficit to two (44-42) behind a 12-5 spurt. Stringer had five points during the time frame.

Houston Academy, though, extended the lead back to eight by the end of the quarter at 57-49 behind a nice drive and left-hand scoop shot by Jones and two free throws each by Timothy Thompson and Kamryn Mitchell in the final minute.

Long, though, kept battling back and cut it to one with a 13-4 run that featured two 3-pointers by McDaniel and one by Dasinger.

The Raiders pushed the lead three twice, but the Rebels eventually tied it on Stringer’s fade away with 58 seconds before Jones made his timely basket down low.

With area play and the heart of the schedule coming, the Raiders, at 9-2, have already surpassed last year’s win total when they were 7-20.