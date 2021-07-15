Jones, Waller hired as Daleville basketball coaches

Since 2015-16, he has been coaching at Charles Henderson as an assistant boys basketball coach, first under Carl Hollis then Shelby Tuck and most recently under Doug Branson. He also helped with the middle school and high school football teams as quarterbacks coach.

In addition to playing under Maestri at Troy, Jones played for another Hall of Fame coach in Richard Mathis, a member of the Mississippi Junior College Hall of Fame.

“I have been fortunate to be under and play for some really great coaches,” Jones said.

He said he has picked up pieces from each coach and molded those into his philosophy.

“We want to hang our hat on defense,” Jones said. “I really believe if we stop people from scoring that the offense will take care of itself. On top of that, I want to teach the guys to be basketball players. I don’t want them to be robots on the court. I want to put them in a system that will allow them to be basketball players and allow them to grow as basketball players.”

Like Jones, Waller, the new girls basketball coach, is also a defensive-oriented coach.