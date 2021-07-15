Jones, Waller hired as Daleville basketball coaches

A former Troy basketball player in his first year as a head coach and a highly-successful veteran with more than 200 career wins are now in place of Daleville’s basketball programs.
Emil Jones, who played under Wiregrass Hall of Fame coach Don Maestri at Troy and has been an assistant coach the last six years at Charles Henderson, has taken over the Warhawks boys program.
Tim Waller, who had highly-successful tenures for both Satsuma and Murphy boys basketball in Mobile County, has been hired to lead the Daleville girls team. Waller has previous coaching of female basketball players at Talladega College and at both Deerfield Beach Middle School and Blanche Ely High School in Florida.
Jones takes over following the resignation of Todd Reynolds after one season. Waller replaces Zach Kelley, who resigned after 10 years with the Warhawk girls team.
Jones and Waller are among six new head coaching hires at Daleville, which has only one head coach in the same sport returning from this past year – baseball coach Taylor Hatcher.
Will Garner (as football coach) was hired in January, while Casey Williams (volleyball), Evan Ballard (track/field), Jones and Waller were hired in May or June. Greg Pittman (softball) remains on staff, but with a different sport. He was previously track/field head coach.
Jones played at Troy in 2011-12 and 2012-13, averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 assists a game as a guard. One of his biggest career highlights was a game-winning basket to give the Trojans a historic win over SEC program Mississippi State in the second-ever game at Troy’s Trojan Arena.
He takes over a Daleville program that went 5-16 in Reynolds’ lone year after the Warhawks won 109 games over six years under Blake Garner.
“We are excited,” Jones said. “We are looking to get back to the winning ways that Daleville has had.”
The new Warhawk coach has been busy working with his new team since early June.
“It is going great,” Jones said of practice. “We didn’t have any play dates just because of me getting there on such short time before the summer. The practices have been great. Me and the kids are building a great bond and building relationships. They are coming to work every day. It has been exciting.”
A native of Hattiesburg, Miss., Jones was a two-sport star at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College, first playing football at the junior college. As a quarterback, he threw for 4,738 yards and 38 touchdowns over two seasons and he initially committed to play the sport at Memphis. However, he played basketball at Pearl in his second year and decided to stay in that sport, eventually leading to his role at Troy.
Since 2015-16, he has been coaching at Charles Henderson as an assistant boys basketball coach, first under Carl Hollis then Shelby Tuck and most recently under Doug Branson. He also helped with the middle school and high school football teams as quarterbacks coach.
In addition to playing under Maestri at Troy, Jones played for another Hall of Fame coach in Richard Mathis, a member of the Mississippi Junior College Hall of Fame.
“I have been fortunate to be under and play for some really great coaches,” Jones said.
He said he has picked up pieces from each coach and molded those into his philosophy.
“We want to hang our hat on defense,” Jones said. “I really believe if we stop people from scoring that the offense will take care of itself. On top of that, I want to teach the guys to be basketball players. I don’t want them to be robots on the court. I want to put them in a system that will allow them to be basketball players and allow them to grow as basketball players.”
Like Jones, Waller, the new girls basketball coach, is also a defensive-oriented coach.
“I like to be very sound defensively and aggressive,” Waller said. “I like to get out in transition and run, but I will mold my (offensive) philosophy around the skill set we have and build from that. My initial thought is try to build the program from the defensive side.”
Waller guided Murphy to a 196-77 record during a 10-year stint from 2008-2017, highlighted by a Class 6A state runner-up finish in 2011 and a state semifinal team in 2012.
Prior to that, he directed his alma mater, Satsuma, to 71 wins over five seasons from 2002-2008.
Waller began his coaching career as an assistant coach for Talladega College’s women’s basketball team under Tim Eatman, who is now an assistant coach at Rutgers. Waller then coached girls basketball at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Middle School and at Blance Ely High in nearby Pompano Beach before taking the Satsuma position.
He resigned from Murphy’s boys basketball position in 2017, but stayed as a teacher, while also serving as a volunteer coach the last four years at Satsuma, where his son, TJ, was playing football and basketball.
Waller has a prior connection to the Wiregrass. His wife, Tammy Moore Waller, graduated from Northview High School in Dothan.
Another key element to coming to Daleville involved his son, now a sophomore.
“This is one of the few places that would allow him to do band and football,” Waller said. “Satsuma allowed him to do that too. That was a big key, allowing him to participate in both.
“It (Daleville) is perfect fit for my family.”
Waller has spent some time already with his new team and sees some positive.
“They are athletic and physical,” Waller said.
The Warhawk girls struggled through a heavy-impacted COVID campaign this past winter, finishing with a 2-12 record.
“There will be some work to do, but the beautiful thing about it is this is what I enjoy doing and Daleville is paying me for something I would probably have done for free,” Waller said.