JUNIOR HIGH BASKEBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva boys edge Slocomb

Titus Brown scored 13 and Nayshaun Simon added eight as Geneva defeated Slocomb 38-24 in junior high boys basketball on Tuesday.

Slocomb was led by Brody Keel with 17 points and Aiden Curry with seven.

Houston Academy girls 33, Northside Methodist 7: Elsie Shirley led the Raiders with 14 points, while Elizabeth Anne Liddon scored 11 and Louisa Faulk six.

Houston Academy boys 58, Northside Methodist 14: Charles McCarthy scored 14 and Brody Connor scored 11 to lead the Raiders.

Wilson Parrish scored seven, while Martin Andre and Sam Bratcher each added six.

G.W. Long boys 51, Zion Chapel 10: Dakota Sutton had 10 points, De’Anthony Simpson eight and Ayden Meeks seven to lead G.W. Long boys over Zion Chapel.

Geneva County boys 42, Wicksburg 26: Cecil Maynor had 16 points and Johnny Joe Wambles and Jaxon Fetzer had seven points each for Geneva County.

Brady Hicks had nine points to lead Wicksburg.

Wicksburg girls 23, Geneva County 18 (OT): Jaylin Sanders had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Claire Bennett added four points for Wicksburg in the overtime win.

Kyleigh Saunders led Geneva County with six points.

Headland boys 43, Houston County 19: Landon Jackson had nine points, while Kingston Williams and Quincey Provens had eight points each for Headland (5-0).

Opp boys 42, New Brockton 5: Cam James had 11 points and four assists, Jeshrun Crittenden 10 points and Savon Barnes eight points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead Opp (1-0).

New Brockton girls 39, Opp 19: Khristiya Justice led Opp with eight points and six rebounds and both Emma Ramer and SaNiyah Hines had six rebounds. Ramer also had four points and four steals. Dionna Stoudemire added four points.

Ariton girls 35, Providence Christian 18: For Providence Christian, Carlee Smith had seven points and three rebounds and Laura Faulk had four points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Raegan Elmore added five points.