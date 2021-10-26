Junior High Basketball: Bailey, HA down Slocomb

Mc Lowery had five points for Ariton.

Elba boys 30, Brantley 23: Javante Griggs scored 13 points and Jonathan Edwards added seven for the Tigers.

Fred Bogen and Micah Owens had six points each for Brantley.

Luverne girls 35, Opp 0: Opp didn’t attempt a field goal during the loss. Vania Gallegos had three rebounds and Chloe Bentley and Khrisiya Justice had two rebounds each. Emma Ramer blocked two shots.

Zion Scott had 12 points and Hannah Dawson had 11 for Luverne.

Opp 9th grade boys 39, Luverne 35: Opp improved to 4-0 with the win over Luverne.

Alan Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds, DJ Hines six points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists and Talan Wicker five points and six rebounds for Opp.

Jackson Parker had 14 points for Luverne.

Late Monday

G.W. Long girls 41, Zion Chapel 5: Kaylie Joseph and Zy Glanton both had 10 points and Sawyer Harris had six to lead G.W. Long’s win.