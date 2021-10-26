Junior High Basketball: Bailey, HA down Slocomb

Judson Bailey had 27 points to pace the Houston Academy junior high boys team to a 47-34 win at Slocomb Tuesday night.
Sam Bratcher added 11 points for HA.
Brady Corbitt had 11 points and Conner Sessions 10 for Slocomb.
Houston Academy girls 25, Slocomb 20: For Slocomb, McKenzie Morgan had 11 points.
Admiral Moorer Middle School boys 42, Barbour County 9: Semers Daughtry and Drashon Bussey had eight points each to lead Admiral Moorer.
Michael Blackmon Jr. led Barbour County with six points.
Geneva girls 16, Dauphin 15: Geneva junior high girls defeated Dauphin Junior 16-15 in junior high girls basketball action.
Tori Windham had five points and Aubrey Wilks four to lead Geneva.
Delcy Harrison had eight points for Dauphin.
Ariton boys 44, Northside Methodist 31: Gardner Dunn had 14 points and Addison Senn and Grant Davis had 12 each to lead Ariton.
Cason Boothe led NMA with nine points. Jackson Goodman followed with eight and John Michael Mordecai with six.
Northside Methodist girls 29, Ariton 21: Addie Forrester had 16 points and Mary Morgan nine to lead Northside Methodist’s win over Ariton.
Mc Lowery had five points for Ariton.
Elba boys 30, Brantley 23: Javante Griggs scored 13 points and Jonathan Edwards added seven for the Tigers.
Fred Bogen and Micah Owens had six points each for Brantley.
Luverne girls 35, Opp 0: Opp didn’t attempt a field goal during the loss. Vania Gallegos had three rebounds and Chloe Bentley and Khrisiya Justice had two rebounds each. Emma Ramer blocked two shots.
Zion Scott had 12 points and Hannah Dawson had 11 for Luverne.
Opp 9th grade boys 39, Luverne 35: Opp improved to 4-0 with the win over Luverne.
Alan Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds, DJ Hines six points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists and Talan Wicker five points and six rebounds for Opp.
Jackson Parker had 14 points for Luverne.
Late Monday
G.W. Long girls 41, Zion Chapel 5: Kaylie Joseph and Zy Glanton both had 10 points and Sawyer Harris had six to lead G.W. Long’s win.