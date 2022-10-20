Junior High Basketball: Headland teams wins

Headland girls and boys teams beat Cottonwood in junior high basketball action on Thursday as both Ram teams improved to 3-0.

The Headland girls won 30-18 and the boys 44-25.

Merci Stokes had nine points, Sariah Williams eight and Kaci Mayhew seven to lead the Headland girls.

Quincey Provens had 15 points and Jayden Williams 12 to lead the Headland boys.

Houston Academy girls 28, Providence Christian 18: For Providence, Raegan Elmore had six points and four steals and Laura Falk had five points, six rebounds and three steals. Olivia McManus had six rebounds.

Houston Academy boys 37, Providence Christian 25: Charles McCarthy and Martin Andre had 10 points each, while Brody Connor had nine and Sam Bratcher eight for HA.

Logan Hagler had eight points and Nate Childers seven for PCS.

Wicksburg girls 19, Slocomb 13: Isabella Serrato lead Wicksburg with sevne points and Chloe Joyner added five points.

Slocomb was led by Lainey Hagler with five points.