Junior High basketball: NMA girls win three games at Rehobeth tournament

The Northside Methodist junior high girls basketball team won all three of its games at a tournament in Rehobeth on Saturday.

The Knights beat the host Rebels 22-16, Providence Christian 18-7 and Headland 29-14.

In the win over Rehobeth, Addie Forrester had seven points, Alyssa Turner six and Shannon Alvord five. Against Providence, Forrest, Turner and Dana Cool all had four points each. Versus Headland, Forrester had 14 points, Mary Claire Morgan had seven and Cool had four.

Providence goes 1-2: The Eagles defeated Headland 14-13 in the Rehobeth tournament on Saturday, but dropped a 16-6 decision to Rehobeth and lost 18-7 to Northside Methodist.

In the win over Headland, Reese Colbert scored six and had eight steals. Ella Hall had four points and Jillian Howard had four rebounds.

In the loss to NMA, Mary Beth Arnold scored three points, Lydia Brookens two and Leighton Frazier two. In the loss to Rehobeth, Ella Atkinson had two points and three rounds and Dantzler Dowling had 11 rebounds.