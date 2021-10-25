Junior High Basketball: Northside Methodist edge Rehobeth

The Northside Methodist junior high school girls basketball team edged Rehobeth 28-26 in local basketball action Monday afternoon.

Addie Forrester led Northside Methodist with 18 points and Dana Cool had six points.

Aubrie Portwood led Rehobeth with eight points.

Geneva County girls 24, Wicksburg 20: Maliah Hill had 12 points, Ebonie Wright six and Taraji Harley four to lead Geneva County’s junior high girls in the win.

Bella Sellers had 13 points to lead Wicksburg.

Geneva girls 32, Samson 15: Kori Post had eight points and Tori Windham, Macy Turner and Baylee Conner had six points each to lead the Geneva junior high girls in the Monday night win.

Emma Sormrude had eight points to lead Samson.

Slocomb boys 54, Houston County 38: Conner Sessions had 18 points and Quincy Owens had 13 to lead Slocomb in a high-scoring win over Houston County in junior high action.

The Lions were led by Caden Clark with 19 points and Emmanuel Fluellen with 14.