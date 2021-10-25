Junior High Basketball: Northside Methodist girls edge Rehobeth

The Northside Methodist junior high school girls basketball team edged Rehobeth 28-26 in local basketball action Monday afternoon.
Addie Forrester led Northside Methodist with 18 points and Dana Cool had six points.
Aubrie Portwood led Rehobeth with eight points.
Rehobeth boys 46, Northside Methodist 39: The Knights were led in the loss by Jack Goodman with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals and by Cason Boothe with eight points.
NMA dropped to 1-4. The Knights lost all three games at Saturday’s Rehobeth Classic, falling to Rehobeth, Providence Christian and Headland.
Ariton boys 26, Elba 13: Addison Senn had 13 points and Easton Kilpatrick seven to lead Ariton.
Jay Wilson had five points to lead Elba.
Ariton girls 31, Elba 17: Lizzy Woodfaulk had 12 points, MC Lowery seven and Macileigh Bragg five points to lead Ariton.
Elba was led by NyAsia McCollough with 11 points.
Geneva County girls 24, Wicksburg 20: Maliah Hill had 12 points, Ebonie Wright six and Taraji Harley four to lead Geneva County’s junior high girls in the win.
Bella Sellers had 13 points to lead Wicksburg.
Geneva girls 32, Samson 15: Kori Post had eight points and Tori Windham, Macy Turner and Baylee Conner had six points each to lead the Geneva junior high girls in the Monday night win.
Emma Sormrude had eight points to lead Samson.
Slocomb boys 54, Houston County 38: Conner Sessions had 18 points and Quincy Owens had 13 to lead Slocomb in a high-scoring win over Houston County in junior high action.
The Lions were led by Caden Clark with 19 points and Emmanuel Fluellen with 14.
G.W. Long boys 45, Zion Chapel 29: Preston Williams had 11 points, Blayne Wood eight and Jeremiah Hairston seven to lead G.W. Long’s junior high boys.
Gunner Jacobs had 14 points and John Foster Hamm 13 for Zion Chapel.
Headland boys 34, Barbour County 16: Jordan Kinsey had eight points and Kayden Walker six to lead Headland’s junior high boys team.
Michael Blackmon had 13 to lead Barbour County.
Geneva County boys 32, Wicksburg 29: James Wright, Dawson Spivey and Caden Hutchings all had seven points to lead the Geneva County junior high boys to the Monday night win.
Owen Hughes led Wicksburg with eight points.