Junior High Basketball: Northside Methodist girls edge Rehobeth

Geneva girls 32, Samson 15: Kori Post had eight points and Tori Windham, Macy Turner and Baylee Conner had six points each to lead the Geneva junior high girls in the Monday night win.

Emma Sormrude had eight points to lead Samson.

Slocomb boys 54, Houston County 38: Conner Sessions had 18 points and Quincy Owens had 13 to lead Slocomb in a high-scoring win over Houston County in junior high action.

The Lions were led by Caden Clark with 19 points and Emmanuel Fluellen with 14.

G.W. Long boys 45, Zion Chapel 29: Preston Williams had 11 points, Blayne Wood eight and Jeremiah Hairston seven to lead G.W. Long’s junior high boys.

Gunner Jacobs had 14 points and John Foster Hamm 13 for Zion Chapel.

Headland boys 34, Barbour County 16: Jordan Kinsey had eight points and Kayden Walker six to lead Headland’s junior high boys team.

Michael Blackmon had 13 to lead Barbour County.

Geneva County boys 32, Wicksburg 29: James Wright, Dawson Spivey and Caden Hutchings all had seven points to lead the Geneva County junior high boys to the Monday night win.

Owen Hughes led Wicksburg with eight points.