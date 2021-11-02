Junior High basketball roundup: Abbeville edges Barbour County

Abbeville defeated Barbour County 26-24 in boys junior high basketball action Tuesday.

Markell McNair led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, while Barbour County was led by Reaquan Hill with 16.

Houston Academy boys 38, Slocomb 35: Judson Bailey led the Raiders with 16 points.

Slocomb was led by Quincy Owens with 16.

Providence Christian boys 44, Wicksburg 11: Hamp Sanders scored 13 for the Eagles.

Wicksburg girls 35 Providence 13: Bella Sellers led Wicksburg with 17 points. Dahlia Ganz added seven points and Claire Bennett six points.

Northside Methodist girls 32, Rehobeth 21: Alyssa Turner had 14 points and Dana Cool eight to lead Northside Methodist’s win.

G.W. Long girls 31, Ariton 24: Sawyer Hughes had 10 points and Zy Glanton and Emma Dyson six each to lead G.W. Long.

Emma Kelly led Ariton with seven points. Avery Evans and Macileigh Bragg added five points each.

Geneva County girls 24, South Dale 17: Maliah Hill had 19 points to lead Geneva County to the win.